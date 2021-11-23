As consumers continue to think about how their fashion choices impact the environment, they are rethinking how they shop. For some, that might be investing in secondhand items while for others, it simply means buying less. On the retailer and brand side, companies are recognizing the vital roles they play in catering to consumer demands for more mindful consumption. Enter Oscar de la Renta’s Encore — a resale platform that gives devout fashion aficionados a chance to shop vintage ODLR items or to even sell their own pieces.

The recently launched platform is akin to a vintage boutique. The selections are curated from the archives of clients, collectors, and other vintage sellers. Oscar de la Renta’s team of in-house experts authenticate all items prior to them appearing on Encore, which means you can have a peace of mind while shopping resale. For items that are currently listed on ODLR’s website, pricing ranges from $590 for a mini dress to $45,000 for a solid gold pin adorned with a string of diamonds. Encore also includes a charitable component: Those interested in selling their own items can choose to donate 80% of the proceeds from the sale to one of ODLR’s charitable partners. (The list includes: Habitat for Humanity, Dress for Success, World Central Kitchen, and The Colleagues of Los Angeles.)

Oscar de la Renta is not the only well-established label taking steps towards making its business more eco-friendly. Anya Hindmarch, for example, recently introduced a collection of handbags made with lab-grown, biodegradable leather. Meanwhile, Gabriela Hearst, the creative director of Chloé, is ushering a new era of sustainability for the iconic fashion house. (Her Spring/Summer 2022 collection was made with upcycled materials.) Footwear brands like UGG, too, are tapping into this idea of giving new life to old pieces via its restoration program.

Ahead, check out ODLR’s one-of-a-kind vintage pieces available on Encore now.

