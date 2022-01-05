Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber, & Bella Hadid Can’t Get Enough Of This Craftcore Trend

Last year, the crochet trend manifested itself in a variety of ways: through cardigans, bra tops, granny tanks, DIY handbags — the list goes on. Although the proverbial page has been turned, certain trends from 2021 will continue to persevere in 2022. Such is the case for this craftcore look, as evidenced by Dua Lipa’s crochet hat, which she recently wore with her beach-ready outfit. (The star is on vacation with her family in St. Barts.) On Jan. 4, Lipa shared an Instagram photo dump: mirror selfies, blurry snaps, and iconic outfit pics.

In the very first image, she donned a (yet-to-be-released) multichromatic bikini from MIAOU’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection. On top, she layered a Strawberry knit tank from JW Anderson and rounded out her OOTD with the aforementioned crochet bucket hat from Memorial Day in Blue Plaid. Lipa’s fans were obsessed with her latest look, as revealed by her Instagram comment section. (Early aughts style queen Paris Hilton expressed her approval with a sequence of heart eye and fire emojis.)

For those not familiar with Memorial Day, back in April 2021, Bella Hadid put the Brooklyn-based brand on every fashion girl’s radar when she debuted its mood-lifting multicolor hat as part of her nostalgic seaside OOTD. About two months later, Rihanna stepped out in a green checkered piece from the label, thus solidifying its celeb-approved status.

Memorial Day also makes crochet bikinis, which have also graced the social media pages of VIPs like Kylie Jenner. Given Lipa’s penchant for craftcore swimwear (exhibit A and exhibit B), it’s likely she will also add a Memorial Day set to her wardrobe in the future. Across the board, knitted hats are having a moment amongst the celeb crowd.

Hailey Bieber donned checkered pieces from brands like Emily Levine and Petites Rêveries over the past few weeks. Hadid also wore the most unique knit hat from Verconiik while in New York City during the holidays. (Her winter-ready headwear was made from warmth-preserving materials like wool, angora, and mohair while adorned with precious stone charms.)

Lipa’s exact bucket hat from Memorial Day is still available to shop. Scoop up the coveted style, plus other crochet toppers that your favorite A-listers have worn, ahead.

