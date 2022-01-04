If there is a singular pair of shoes that celebrities refuse to let go of from 2021, it is their shearling UGG footwear. It makes sense why Hollywood’s most fashionable stars consistently gravitate towards the furry design. Not only is the cozy style a staple for those chilly winter days, but it’s also the ultimate no-fuss shoe. Gigi Hadid and model Elsa Hosk rely on the brand’s slippers for warmth during their casual outings on the East Coast. Kendall Jenner’s UGG boots, on the other hand, are part of her West Coast athleisure outfits. Jenner recently wore the beloved shoe after a morning pilates class, which her BFF Hailey Bieber also attended.

On Jan. 3, Jenner and Bieber dropped by a salon after their workout class in Los Angeles. Jenner wore a casual ensemble consisting of a brown quarter-zip fleece, black leggings, and a pair of UGG’s chestnut-colored Ultra Mini Boots. (This is the model’s favorite style, as she’s worn the booties on several occasions — with her usual combo of leggings and a cozy top.) The shoes were a comfortable alternative to sneakers, though Bieber chose to go for the latter. They both rocked their footwear with coordinating white ribbed socks, as BFFs do. To complete her look, Jenner carried a Louis Vuitton Cabas Mezzo Tote and wore a pair of sunglasses.

LESE/stoianov / BACKGRID

Jenner clearly adores low-top shoes right now as evidenced by her growing collection of ankle booties. Not only is this style easy to get in and out of, but they’re also the perfect balance of comfort meets functionality. The model’s Ultra Mini Boots are similar to Hosk and Hadid’s UGG slippers, too, in that you can wear them with an elevated attire of a blazer and jeans. Or, if you wish, utilize the Ultra Mini Boots as your slip-on-and-go shoes for grocery runs.

If there’s one fashion takeaway here, it’s that UGG boots are definitely still “in” for 2022. They’re a wardrobe staple at this point. Shop Jenner’s exact booties, along with other chestnut-colored fuzzy footwear, ahead.

