If there's one overarching fashion theme to getting dressed this year, it's pieces steeped in nostalgia. A quick scroll through your Instagram Explore page will show the resurgence of whimsical '90s and '00s fashion. Flare low-rise jeans are back in full force. Oval tiny frames have been spotted on celebs like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. Chunky, colorful rings — reminiscent of the ring pops you devoured as a child — are everywhere. The latest celeb to lean into this look was Ariana Grande, whose maximalist ring from BONBONWHIMS nailed this throwback jewelry trend.

On April 29, the singer posted a video of herself hanging out by a pool. Grande wore a yellow cropped underwire polo top by Mirror Palais and Slvrlake Dakota Jeans. The statement top, also loved by Bella Hadid, was paired with a white leather Prada shoulder bag and Harry Kotlar diamond earrings. The most eye-catching accessory of all (besides her toi et moi engagement ring from fiancé and real estate agent Dalton Gomez) was her BONBONWHIMS Clear Rainbow Lucky Ring in Oval Spaceship. BONBONWHIMS, founded by Clare Ngai during quarantine, is known for its customizable Y2K-inspired jewelry. The translucent ring, as seen on Grande, comes with several charm options, including initials if you want a more personalized bauble.

Other Hollywood stars who love BONBONWHIMS include the likes of Kylie Jenner, who has worn the brand's Pop Drop earrings on Instagram, as well as its Custom Pearl Drops bracelet. Meanwhile, Sofia Richie, owns a stack of the Adjustable Enamel Drip rings and the Ling Bling ring. (Fifty percent of the profits from the sale of this particular ring goes to organizations such as AAPI Women Lead, Stop AAPI Hate, and the Asian-American Legal Defense Fund.)

Suppose you're not ready to plunge into the world of maximalist jewelry. In that case, BONBONWHIMS also sells a variety of minimalist accessories like dainty initial rings perfect for stacking and delicate huggie earrings adorned with a charm of your choosing. Shop Grande's exact ring, plus several other playfully ‘90s nostalgic pieces, ahead. Try slipping on several chunky colorful rings together or simply wear the bauble on its own to let the item shine.

