Sophie Turner is a dadcore fashion enthusiast. She takes mirror selfies while wearing Bermuda-length basketball shorts, a baggy, knee-length style that’s reminiscent of Adam Sandler’s sartorial endeavors. Turner also owns a pair of Louis Vuitton’s “ugly” Archlight sandals, which share the same silhouette as the French fashion house’s conspicuous sneakers that helped introduce a dad-inspired style. And now, there’s a new item anointed into her club of menswear-adjacent pieces. On Sept. 21, Turner wore a green baseball cap, an accessory with ties to dad culture, while on a stroll with husband Joe Jonas. And not only was Turner’s sporty hat the latest proof that her dadcore collection is growing, but it also has a sentimental connection to Jonas (more on this later).

The Game of Thrones star wore a look that confirmed she’s cognizant of fashion’s leading trends yet stays true to her unique personal style. Turner wore a honeydew-hued cardigan from Calle Del Mar and chose to only button two of its enclosures (cue the It-girl-approved curtain effect style hack). The star also sported baggy, light-wash jeans, which is another popular trend at the moment — and carried STAUD’s baby blue mini Enzo tote on her shoulder.

And now here comes a few sporty elements of her outfit that feel archetypal of Turner’s style; She wore Nike’s Dunk Low Photon Dust sneakers in white and finished her look with the aforementioned, dad-inspired baseball hat.

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Her emerald green cap, however, wasn’t any old worn-in cap she picked up at a thrift store or ransacked from her father’s closet — it’s actually band merchandise for the Jonas Brothers, which is, of course, her husband’s band. The item is called the Remember This Dad Hat and is wildly affordable at only $35 (!). Turner’s style file documents her love of musical merch (you should check out her impressively sized assortment of band tees), but her green baseball hat is one of the few in her collection that has a direct tie to her husband’s group.

If you’re a Jonas Brothers fan or, perhaps, need a sporty cap of your own, you can shop Turner’s exact hat, as well as a few other green options, below. As for how to style the casual accessory, take a cue from the actor and integrate trending touches — that is, her baggy jeans and the one-button cardigan hack.

