I’m not much of a Horse Girl. Never have been, I’m afraid. Sure, I grew up watching The Saddle Club, reading Heartland books, and fighting with my sisters over who got to play with our 1.5-foot-tall American Girl horse figurine next — but when the time came to take actual riding lessons, I opted out, while both sisters opted in.

As a result, I’ve been denied the opportunity to authentically partake in Horse Girl-beloved fashion trends like riding pants, barn jackets, and the like. But no more — equestrian style is about to have a major moment, and I don’t plan to miss out on another season of cute boots and blanket plaids. It’s the Year of the Horse, after all.

When the Fall/Winter 2026 collections debuted earlier this year, the imminent boom of the riding-inspired trend became even clearer. While some brands — like Bluemarine or Campillo — went with a more Western-inspired feel, others leaned classic equestrian. Jean Paul Gaultier and Polo Ralph Lauren might’ve topped looks with cattleman cowboy hats, but it was the Jacquemus models in velvety riding hats that stood out to me the most. One even touted a riding crop as if it were the accessory of the season.

I don’t intend to don a helmet on the daily, but there are plenty of more wearable trends in the mix to consider. The riding boots at Boss, Ralph Lauren, and Hermés are top contenders, as are the plaque-style belt buckles beloved at Altuzarra — plus the statement buckles on Ulla Johnson and Isabel Marant’s Spring 2027 runways.

(+) Altuzarra Fall/Winter 2026. Isidore Montag @gorunwaydotcom/Courtesy of Altuzarra (+) Isabel Marant Spring/Summer 2027. Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Eager to get in on the action, I decided to give these trends an authentic wear-test. Cue Wilmington, Delaware’s historic Hotel Du Pont with the perfect opportunity. This landmark locale recently debuted a special package for guests called the Equestrian Escape. Those who book will arrive at their Signature Suite and find pre-selected boots and jackets from The Frye Company already hanging in their closet. The loaner pieces are intended to be worn for a private riding lesson and picnic lunch at Carousel Park & Equestrian Center.

I jumped at the chance to give the package a go — especially after chatting with passionate Park Director Pattie Watts and learning more about Carousel Park’s community initiatives. Proceeds from every booking of the Equestrian Escape Package will directly benefit Carousel Park’s TROT Fund, a program offering therapeutic horseback riding opportunities to folks with physical and cognitive disabilities.

While I loved my stay at Hotel Du Pont and my time at Carousel Park, I regret to inform you that I am still not a Horse Girl. Turns out, I simply do not possess the multitasking capabilities required to keep my heels down and hold the reins just so. Nobody’s perfect.

That said, I do deserve a first-prize ribbon for styling this season’s top equestrian-inspired fashion trends. Read on for the top six pieces I’d recommend this season if you’re looking to channel your inner equine sartorialist.

Riding Boots

(+) Bella Gerard (+) Bella Gerard INFO 1/2

Now feels like a good time to clarify the difference between “equestrian style” and Western flair. When it comes to a proper riding boot, I’m not talking about anything with decorative flame topstitching or steel toecaps. The ideal riding boot is crafted from a durable, premium leather, with a straight shaft, low heel, and sturdy toe box. I selected The Frye Company’s Campus boots for the occasion (I love when a cute boot comes in Wide Calf) and fell in love with them by the end of my trip.

Blanket Plaids

(+) Bella Gerard (+) Bella Gerard INFO 1/2

Why should the horses get to wear all the good trends? Plaid horse blankets are a cold-weather staple at most barns — and the pièce de résistance on my equestrian fashion inspo mood board.

During my trip, I went all-out on blanket plaids, and I honestly think it made my horse, Blaze, like me more. My first look featured this gorgeous tartan midi skirt from Barbour with a matching tartan shawl. I styled it with my aforementioned Campus boots and a brown turtleneck from Tuckernuck (who make great affordable cashmere options, by the way).

My second look was an all-cashmere getup with more of a palomino color palette. From Guest In Residence, I donned a beautiful tartan wrap skirt and styled it with a chunky cream cable knit. For a little extra oomph, I layered on two of the brand’s now-iconic Wild Rags: a fringe version and one of the classic paisley jacquard styles. Guest In Residence’s Founder and Creative Director, Gigi Hadid, is a known Horse Girl, so it’s no surprise this look was a favorite from the trip.

Fuzzy Fleeces

Bella Gerard

A funky fleece to cozy up in after your lesson feels like the most “if you know, you know” piece in cool Horse Girl culture. So of course, Dairy Boy made one I had to have, in an almost jockey-like blue and burgundy stripe. (The cranberry argyle version is next on my list.) I threw on a quarter-zip dickie underneath for some faux-layering action, and this Christian Dior x KAWS saddle bag to match with my pal, Blaze.

To some, a fleece might feel aprés-ski, but a true equestrian knows the look is pure post-lesson comfort. Sub in a fleece anytime you’d typically reach for a hoodie or chunky sweater, and leave everyone around you wondering whether you just finished up at the stables.

Bold Buckle Belts

(+) Bella Gerard (+) Bella Gerard INFO 1/2

Okay, this one may lean a touch western, but it really depends on the buckle. Personally, I found it hard to choose, so I piled ‘em on with reckless abandon. After deciding on a checked button-down and a knit shawl for added interest, I layered up my Madewell jeans with two belts from Free People — one an embossed leather style with an oversized plaque buckle, the other a cow-print ponyhair belt with a silver buckle and green gemstone detail — and threw on a little gold medallion belt from Ulla Johnson’s Spring 2027 collection as a finishing touch.

Barn Jackets

Bella Gerard

If you’re an authentic Horse Girl, I beg of you to look upon the images of me riding with grace and understanding. And if you really can’t bear my poor posture and bad form, I suggest distracting yourself by admiring my beautiful Barbour barn jacket.

I debated highlighting fitted competition-style blazers here, but given that barn jackets are already having a moment outside of the equine fashion sphere, this just felt right. Any barn jacket will do, but I went with the cream of the crop, as shopping app Lyst reports a 312% increase in year-over-year demand for Barbour’s Ashby Waxed Jacket since last October, confirming the English brand’s expertise in the category.

I styled mine here with some Halara riding pants, my Campus boots, a black turtleneck, and a very cute checked scarf-style baseball cap beneath my helmet, because safety first.

Horsebit Details

(+) Bella Gerard (+) Bella Gerard INFO 1/2

When I commit to themed dressing, I tend to go all out — so yes, a few Gucci pieces with the house’s signature horsebit hardware felt more than appropriate for a day at the stables. And per Lyst data, I’m not the only one: they note a 30% YOY increase in demand for horsebit detail accessories since last October.

I fell in love with both of the bags I took along on my trip, courtesy of Fashionphile. The brown shoulder bag with gold horsebit was my personal favorite, but the black drawstring bucket bag was the one even the horses wanted dibs on. Horsebit hardware also turns heads in the jewelry realm, with brands like Chan Luu and Luv AJ incorporating the motif into bracelets, earrings, and more styles to be enjoyed well beyond your next trail ride.

Riding Pants

Bella Gerard

As someone who views leggings-as-pants as the enemy, I admit the thought of donning riding pants didn’t exactly thrill me. It took a lot of trial and error for me to land on a pair I loved — fortunately, these Daystretch skinny pants by Halara had the right balance of stretch and structure to suit my needs. Plus, they look great with the riding boots.

Your perfect riding pants might look different from mine, but some worthwhile callouts are equestrian-inspired details like suede inner knee patches, stirrup footholes, or a saddle-cut seam at the bum. I’m typically a little-top, big-pants person, but fitted riding pants really lend themselves to baggy-top, tight-pants silhouette styling, so I suggest rocking an oversized fleece or barn jacket to complete the look, as I did.