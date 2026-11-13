It may be funny to think about life before smartphones, when everything wasn’t available at our fingertips — including the time. Yes, you had to glance down at your watch to make sure you weren’t running late for a work meeting or doctor’s appointment. Though the accessory never really disappeared in today’s digital age, there’s arguably less of a need for one. But that’s not stopping women from investing in dress watches. As it turns out, timeless, sleek styles are on the rise right now.

The stats don’t lie: According to eBay’s Watchlist Trend Report, there’s been a surge in searches for several iconic dress watches. Searches for Rolex’s 1908 watch, for instance, have jumped a whopping 1,591%, while interest in the Patek Philippe Aquanaut has climbed 959%. Meanwhile, searches for Louis Vuitton’s Escale and the Cartier Tank Louis Cartier have increased 118% and 151%, respectively.

But what’s driving the sudden surge in searches? Celebrities may be partly responsible, says Brie Welch, eBay’s resident stylist. “Take, for instance, the Cartier Tank seen on Harry Styles or the Rolex 1908 on Leonardo DiCaprio, to Zendaya’s diamond-encrusted Lady Rolex Datejust at the Emmys,” she tells TZR. “We're seeing these timepieces worn in ways that challenge the traditional rules around when and how you wear a watch.”

Welch is also noticing a shift away from oversized, traditionally masculine watches toward styles embraced by both men and women. “There's something particularly compelling about the duality of a classic, beautiful watch: it can be just as much of a power move worn to lunch as it is on the red carpet,” Welch notes, adding that women are increasingly embracing watches as an extension of their personal style.

Courtesy of eBay

Adam Hua, founder and CEO of Pascal, echoes Welch’s sentiments. “Women are wearing watches more freely and styling them in more personal ways,” he explains. Whether worn alone or layered with bracelets, a watch can bring a jewelry-like touch to evening attire or add polish to an everyday look, Hua shares. “Rather than being reserved for a particular dress code, it has become a versatile piece that moves with the wearer across different parts of her life.”

On that note, find an edit of luxe, timeless dress watches below.