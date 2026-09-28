In Milan, fashion week is like one of the negronis from the iconic Bar Basso. Or perhaps it’s best compared to a Fellini film. Classic yet outsized, timeless, and also glamorous. The city is home to a handful of the industry’s most iconic houses, and for Spring/Summer 2027, they brought both the overt sexiness and sense of composure Milan is known for.

If London was about romance and New York was about boldness, Milan was about excess, or at times, the stripping away of it. Whether you look to Prada’s statement skirts or Gucci’s sultry take on luxury, the week’s collections seemed to take an idea we thought we understood, and subvert it. It’s a challenge that after a few years of quiet luxury feels welcome, and surprisingly palatable. Revealed lingerie may initially feel incongrious to your existing style, but to see it realized on the runway in so many iterations transforms it into something a little more digestible. After all, where’s the harm in a bralette peaking out from under a sheer tee?

Learn more about the season’s top trends from Milan ahead, from the updates on workwear to the throwback trend that isn’t going anywhere.

The Lingerie Look

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Exposed bras were all over the runways in Milan. At Prada, they were paired simply with the show’s many skirts, while elsewhere they were layered under suiting or exposed under dresses. The bra reveal marks part of a larger lingerie-inspired look that popped up at houses like Fendi and Blumarine, defined by a vintage-inspired mix of slinky slips, sheer coverups, and more.

Eyes On The Skirt

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Prada’s entire runway show centered around Miuccia’s signature skirting, but elsewhere the style served as an outfit hero as well. While knee- and calf-length styles seemed to dominate, shorter silhouettes popped up too. The message: a skirt can serve as the statement piece in your look.

Switching Up Workwear

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For a few years now, workwear has been defined by sleek, quiet luxury silhouettes. That’s now being disrupted thanks to the likes of Jil Sander, Tod’s, and Marni, where fresh silhouettes and surprising color combos are making it onto the runway. Shrunken jackets were perhaps the most notable shift, but cropped hemlines on pants were another notable change, loose and oversized is on the way out.

Aughts Redux

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A little flash, a little bohemian, and a whole lot of Britney-inspired — the styles of the early aughts were back. Most notable was the way leopard prints popped up throughout the week, ranging from sumptious coats at Gucci to flashy separates at Roberto Cavalli. But, shimmery fabrics and barely there hemlines, styles that seem plucked right from the stage of a Zara Larrson or Hilary Duff concert, are an homage to the past while still feeling modern.

See-Through Sensibilities

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Like the lingerie that popped up throughout the week, sheer styling was a choose-your-own-adventure runway trend. From totally see-through bottoms at Max Mara and Ferragmo to lightly sheer dresses at Missoni and Armani, there was a little something for everyone. For a more realistic take on the trend, use a sheer piece as an overlayer to your usual outfit — like layering a see-through skirt over another skirt or even jeans — no need to show your underwear.