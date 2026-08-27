They say no one knows you like a sister, and no one loves you better. When casting her new Guest in Residence campaign, Gigi Hadid didn’t have to look far for her latest co-star: Bella Hadid. For her cashmere brand’s “Guest in the West” Fall 2026 shoot, both model sisters channel their inner cowgirls at Wyoming’s sun-kissed Diamond Cross Ranch in photographs by Clara Balzary. Naturally, they’re fully dressed in Guest in Residence’s colorful collection inspired by Western style.

The campaign is the Hadid sisters’ first as a pair since 2021, when they fronted Versace’s Spring 2022 ad alongside Donatella Versace in matching latex looks. Before then, the siblings have modeled together for Balmain, Fendi, Moschino, and Burberry campaigns, as well as runways for the likes of Tom Ford, Max Mara, and Marc Jacobs. Plus, who could forget their sweet finale walk after Gigi lost her heel on Anna Sui’s Spring 2018 show? This latest shoot also marks Gigi’s most recent project for Guest in Residence, which she launched in 2022.

The label’s latest line includes soft sweaters, cardigans, shirts, jackets, and accessories elevated by free-spirited patterns and autumnal hues. One shot shows Gigi leaning against a fence in a red, white, and beige striped sweater under a paisley-printed scarf. Meanwhile, Bella slips a button-up flannel cardigan over a red plaid shirt — also seen in a teaser video of the sisters saddling up for a playful showdown. Another image sees both stars near a horse, with Bella in a gray cardigan and blue plaid shirt while Gigi wears a cow-print jacket and black button-up. Bella also wears a horse-patterned intarsia cardigan while posing by a steed. A second clip, as shared on Instagram, includes the models wearing fringed jackets while riding horses in matching brown hues.

Both Hadids are “horse girls” at their core, which also makes their campaign a natural fit. The pair grew up riding at their mother Yolanda Hadid’s farm in Pennsylvania, and have frequently spent time there since rising to fame in the 2010s. Bella has notably embraced horseback riding even more in recent years while dating her cowboy boyfriend Adan Banuelos, and has guest-starred on the ranching drama Yellowstone. After seeing Guest in Residence’s new shoot, it seems now is the time to lean into your inner cowgirl — Western boots, fringe, and all.