The era of quiet luxury in all its neutral soft glory is truly coming to an end (for now), and it seems Ralph Lauren’s Fall/Winter 2026 show delivered the final nail in the coffin. Yes, leaning into the “adventurous” nature of fashion and “renegade spirit” of women, the New York designer went big for the season, tapping into all the over-the-top style codes you might think of when you think of true glamour — but with that signature Americana twist, of course.

“For fall, she finds that duality in a deft fusion of tailoring, often with vintage flair,” read the official show notes, referencing the fine balance of “chic pragmatism” and functionality that defined the season’s offerings, which were unveiled at the Jack Shainman Gallery in Tribeca on Feb. 10.

Setting this tone from the jump was none other than Gigi Hadid, who kicked off the show in a coordinating brown tweed corset and hip-hugging pencil skirt, elevated with a dainty silver chain belt. This unexpected juxtaposition of restraint and ornament was a clear through line in the collection, with the latter element gaining strength with each look.

Traditional seasonal separates — and brand staples — like nubby knit sweaters were accented with ornate vintage-style brooches (an accessory Lauren is clearly doubling down on for fall as they were sprinkle throughout the collection). Chainmail was used in innovative ways: in tank form and layered over sleek leather pants, as dripping statement earrings and necklaces, and even as a long, disco-inspired T-shirt dress.

(+) Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images (+) Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images INFO 1/2

“A rich earthy palette laced with ample metallic embroideries imbues an elegant resonance while keeping the mood young and creating a framework for essential contradiction,” read the show notes.

Elegance was given a rugged makeover by way of prominent outerwear. Leopard shearling coats were tossed over classic riding pants and boots for a glamorous take on the equestrian aesthetic. Wool capes in rich earthy tones and tartan plaids were draped over corset dresses and slacks for added drama — and pinned by the aforementioned brooches for a touch of embellishment. Evening gowns finished with rich velvets and delicate sequins were grounded with oversized wool blazers and thick, sturdy waist belts worn lazily on the hips.

Adventurous, indeed. Ahead, the highlights from Ralph Lauren’s rebellious fall collection.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images