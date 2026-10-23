Over the past couple of years, Kylie Jenner has been steadily gaining momentum as a major fashion muse. Of course, as a reality star-turned-entrepreneur, she’s stayed in the public eye since the mid-aughts, setting trends with her hair, makeup, and style along the way. But more recently she’s come into her own as a certified fashion girlie, walking the Coperni runway, wearing haute couture by the likes of Schiaparelli and Jean Paul Gaultier, and starring in campaigns for Miu Miu and Meta. And now this week alone, she partnered with two of the most well-known brands in the business. Following her cameo in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Sunday, Kylie Jenner stars in Stella McCartney’s Winter 2026 campaign — and it’s a true meeting of the horse girl minds.

On Thursday, Oct. 22, the British brand revealed its latest endeavor, “Wild Horses”, a collaboration between McCartney, Jenner, and an all-female creative team that includes photographer/director Gia Coppola and cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw. “Women are everything to me,” the designer wrote on Instagram. “I wanted to bring together incredible female creatives to tell a different story — one that celebrates individuality, vulnerability, and the power of coming together, with kindness and consciousness at its heart.” Wearing a series of styles from the Winter 2026 collection — including a slinky chainmail halter top, a lace-trimmed black slip dress, and a softly draped hot pink satin top — this campaign finds noted horse girl Jenner coexisting with the natural world — not trying to tame it.

Courtesy of Stella McCartney

The shoot was carefully monitored by the American Humane Society, a detail that was of utmost importance to McCartney, whose commitment to animal rights runs deep. In particular, horses are an ongoing theme for the brand, and their appearance in the new campaign is a love letter to their “power, sensitivity, and freedom”, according to a press release.

As for what drew the celebrity favorite designer to Jenner specifically, a statement from the brand says it was drawn to the dichotomy of this pairing. “The casting for this Icon Series carries its own Stella juxtaposition,” it reads. “Kylie — an icon of contemporary femininity and unapologetic glamour — is taken out of the expected and immersed in the raw beauty of our natural world, celebrating the unique space our brand holds.”

In addition to apparel from the ethical brand’s latest collection, the campaign highlights its new Appaloosa bag, inspired by Lucky Spot, the beloved stallion of McCartney’s mother, Linda. Additionally, it features charms from the label’s collaboration with My Little Pony, available this December.

While Jenner has a personal relationship with horses herself, fans couldn’t help but make the connection that this partnership was yet another example of projects that are well within sister Kendall’s wheelhouse. Kendall was notably missing from the Victoria’s Secret runway, is a bona fide horse girl, and has starred in past Stella McCartney campaigns. In any case, Kylie Jenner is clearly having a fashion moment in her own right, showing the public the different sides of her persona at every turn. With that said, expect many more to come.