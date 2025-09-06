This fall’s outwear trends include usual suspects like suede and shearling, but the runaway hit of the season is miraculously practical. Since popping up in Prada and Loewe’s Spring/Summer 2024 collections, the humble barn jacket is suddenly everywhere, and I predict its popularity is going to peak this season. Like the name implies, this style is utilitarian and designed to get beat up and dirty, so it tends to be crafted to withstand the elements (including rainy late-fall days).

While I don’t plan on getting into gardening or moving to a farm anytime soon, I am in the market for new fall outerwear that’ll go with a range of outfits, will keep me warm and dry, and isn’t too precious to clean. What’s more, I want a jacket that can live in my closet for years to come, a rare feat in today’s world of micro trends that can make certain pieces feel dated quick.

Ahead, the barn jackets to add to your fall wardrobe. From classic khaki canvas to boho floral brocade, you’ll find a pick that suits your personal style.

Mango Cotton Jacket With Corduroy Collar $150 See On Mango The pop-up collar and drawstring waist add a sporty vibe to this classically preppy jacket style.

J Crew Shiny long Barn Jacket $228 See On J Crew Who says pastels should be reserved for spring? This Robin’s egg blue patent long barn jacket will stand out in a crown of khaki trench coats and black leather jackets.

Dôen Langston Jacket $698 See On Doên The back half of the fall season calls for a little extra insulation. That’s where Doên’s wool and satin-lined barn jacket comes in. I love the vintage-inspired houndstooth print — it feels a little more special than the typical tan colorways but will still go with everything.

The Row Elodianna Long-Sleeve Cotton Utility Jacket $2,650 See On Bergdorf Goodman A quick look in my closet proves there’s truth to the stereotype that New Yorkers wear a lot of black. However, I’m not against a little dopamine dressing, and The Row’s cherry red canvas coat will be just the core for my late-fall blues when the days continue to get shorter.

Old Navy Water-Resistant Long Barn Coat $80 See On Old Navy In lieu of the standard trench coat, this water-resistant pick is an of-the-moment alternative.

Baum Und Pferdgarten Beline Barn Jacket $409 See On Shopbop Leopard print is always in heavy rotation in my wardrobe, but this fall it’s particularly having a moment. While a bag or shoes are an easy gateway into wearing animal print, a barn jacket is another stylish route.

Miu Miu Padded Corduroy Blouson $5,500 See On Miu Miu If this Miu Miu hunter green jacket is any indication, corduroy will be spotted on every it-girl this fall.

LL Bean Women's Adirondack Barn Coat $150 See On LL Bean For a purist take on the style, go with LL Bean’s flannel-lined khaki barn coat. It’ll be a staple in your closet for years beyond the current trend cycle.

Still Here Townes Jacket $495 See On Shopbop I might be biased (I hail from North of the border), but a Canadian tuxedo is always in style. The shearling collar and chocolate brown trim add visual interest to the classic outfit formula. What’s more, this one is reversible, so you’re getting two jackets in one.