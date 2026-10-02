Some of the most memorable moments from this season’s Paris Fashion Week have been the most emotional and conceptual — like Matières Fécales’ commentary on wealth and classicism or Anthony Vaccarello’s “deeply personal” and potentially last collection for Saint Laurent. That said, the quieter moments this week can resonate just as much, which was the case at Isabel Marant. The Paris-based brand has earned an impressive following for its effortless, live-in, and quintessentially French aesthetic, with celebrities like Kate Moss, Sienna Miller, and Alexa Chung all devoted fans. And all of this was reflected in Isabel Marant’s Spring/Summer 2027 front row, with a slew of notable names decked out in laid-back yet luxurious looks to celebrate the latest collection.

Set against the backdrop of the historic Cour d'Honneur du Palais Royal, the Oct. 1 runway show drew artists, actors, models, and more — all of whom dressed the part for a collection dreamed up in Los Angeles by Creative Director Kim Bekker. Delicate lace tops, leather jackets, and utilitarian-inspired silhouettes, all mixed together with ease to embody a sense of California cool. And despite the fact that attendees like Katie Holmes, Iris Law, and Ravyn Lenae all hail from different parts of the world, they all got the memo: relaxed shapes, sporty outerwear, and a minimalist palette. In fact, Holmes and her artist boyfriend Jason Bard Yarmosky (who hard-launched over the summer) made the evening a date night, twinning in monochromatic black looks.

But this A-list couples’ style moment wasn’t the only standout in the show’s front row. Keep scrolling to see how other trendsetting guests interpreted Isabel Marant’s signature cool girl aesthetic.

Katie Holmes & Jason Bard Yarmosky

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After coordinating last month at NYFW in tonal ecru and white looks for Calvin Klein Collection, the pair one again opted for a matchy-matchy moment in relaxed black separates.

Iris Law

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The emerging model and actress styled draped floral mini with a pair of the brand’s signature pumps.

Caroline Daur

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German model Caroline Daur mixed up a lace maxi with a sporty belted jacket — also in the popular all-black theme.

Lily Chee

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Dressed in a black leather mini skirt and matching metallic blouse, actress Lily Chee nailed the effortlessly cool brief.

Bar Refaeli

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Another take on monochromatic dressing, Refaeli arrived to the event in a champagne-toned satin maxi layered with a matching sporty jacket.

Ami Suzuki & Aya Suzuki

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The trendsetting Japanese twins — and their signature bobs — were on-hand in slouchy ankle boots and voluminous red jackets.

Amandla Stenberg

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A fur-lined leather jacket and knee-high snakeskin boots brought an edgier side to the evening’s ensembles.

Ravyn Lenae

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The Chicago-based singer put a twist on the sporty outerwear trend in a leather-trimmed houndstooth jacket with funnel neck and blouson sleeves.