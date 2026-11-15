Antique lovers rejoice — Sézane’s latest collection is an ode to the heirloom. With the help of artist, stylist, photographer, and resident tastemaker Lucia Zolea, the staple Parisian brand is bringing a collector’s eye to all things festive. From frilly ready-to-wear to vintage-inspired jewelry, there’s plenty of picks for a thoughtful holiday gift (for others or for yourself).

Blending past and present, the collaboration grew out of a shared love of objets d’art from a bygone era. For Zolea and Sézane founder Morgane Sézalory, that affinity comes through in the details. With daytime silhouettes and party attire in the mix, finely worked collars and copper-toned embroidery lend the pieces a refined quality, while feather accents and polka dots keep things playful. Equal parts delicate and textural, the palette runs from frosted blue and ecru to khaki and black, with silk, velvet, chiffon, and lace as a luxe finish.

(+) Courtesy of Sézane (+) Courtesy of Sézane INFO 1/2

A little modernist and a little Art Deco, the jewelry has a particular sculptural quality – drawing from Zolea’s love of the sea. Gilded shells and sculptural shapes appear on necklaces, bracelets, and ultra-collectible hairpins, and the collection even has its own jewelry boxes and toiletry pouches that you’ll want to display for both functional and aesthetic purposes.

“So much love and hard work was put into every aspect of this collection. Drawing inspiration from my decade-long career in vintage and antiques, we imagined beautiful cape coats, sumptuous Devore fabric reimagined into purses, bows, and makeup bags, rich velvets and silk, a love of the sea through jewelry, tiered lace reminiscent of antique netted gowns,” wrote Zolea in an Instagram post celebrating the collaboration.

She continued, “I am so grateful for this opportunity. For letting my heart say yes before my anxiety said no. I hope this collection lets you daydream, see what is on the other side of your fears, and to say yes.”

(+) Courtesy of Sézane (+) Courtesy of Sézane INFO 1/2

Beyond the womenswear and accessories, the corresponding children’s lineup also carries some of the same details into embroidered dresses, bloomers, and soft white cardigans, alongside a trove of accessories for the little ones.

Courtesy of Sézane

Act I of Sézane x Lucia Zolea is available Nov. 15 on Sézane.com and the app, and at Sézane Appartements worldwide.