The beginning of every year is a nonstop fashion extravaganza. First, there’s menswear week in Paris around mid-January, which is then immediately followed by Haute Couture Week. Now, the fashion crowd made their way into Copenhagen, where Scandi brands like GANNI, Stine Goya, and Saks Potts will send their latest designs down the runways. With so many stylish people in the city, the street style at Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 is a must-watch affair.

The many outfits have already confirmed several street style trend predictions for the Fall/Winter 2023 season. For starters, many showgoers sported their interpretations of the grungy, ‘90s-inspired aesthetic — think cargo pants, ultra baggy and distressed jeans, oversized coats, and chunky combat boots. Pastel colors were also another major theme throughout the streets, with tangy orange hues and punchy greens leading the way. Overall, the ensembles offered a good balance of minimalism and maximalism — one of the hallmarks of Scandinavian style — and provided more than enough outfit inspo to hold you over until New York Fashion Week kicks off on Friday, Feb. 10.

Ahead, see all the best outfits from Copenhagen Fashion Week so far. Then, make sure to bookmark this post and check back often, as it will be updated with even more imitable street style looks as they roll in.

Day 1

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

This is your cue to scoop up a pair of Stone Island’s chromatic cargo pants and team them with even more multi-colorful attire.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

This showgoer embraced the pink and green color combo in a bold way, opting for juicy neon renditions of both shades.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

The addition of Bottega Veneta’s Jodie bag in a playful yellow hue was a clever move on this street styler’s part.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

For these attendees, the secret to creating an eye-catching look lies in subtle yet impactful details — i.e. sweet floral elements and a mammoth-sized puffer vest, respectively.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Now here’s a street style rule of thumb: Two bags are always better than one.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

According to this guest, the color orange will continue to reign supreme during the Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Month circuit.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

The style tip here? If rainbow-colored maximalist outfits aren’t your thing, you can double down on more neutral attire.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Alice Fetisova combined several shades from the brown color family in the same look and finished off her OOTD with a black carry-all tote.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

For optimal comfort while running from one show to the next, team your tailored ensemble with a pair of soccer sneakers like adidas’ Samba style.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Nina Sandbech’s colorful Speedy bag from the Louis Vuitton x Yahoo Kusama collab was the perfect addition to her otherwise all-white look.