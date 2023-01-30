(Trends)

Wear Grunge Like A Grown-Up With These 5 Essential Pieces

They’re so easy to mix and match.

grunge trend spring 2023
Fashion is starting to look purposely undone and rough around the edges, be it by way of a certain Y2K-inspired sleazy-chic aesthetic (see: Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid) or a more thrifted, ’90s Portland cool kid vibe, as seen at Bottega Veneta’s buzzy show last September. When supermodel Kate Moss herself, a master of all things tattered and slouchy in her own right, took the brand’s catwalk in a plaid shirt, simple tank, and baggy jeans, the message was clear: The grunge trend is back in a big way for spring 2023.

And why not? There is certainly no shortage of culture references for designers to pull from. Vanna Youngstein, stylist and designer of her namesake label, tells TZR the list is endless. “There are almost too many references to mention,” she says. “Hole, Babes in Toyland, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains, Bikini Kill, Soundgarden, Drew Barrymore and Sara Gilbert in Poison Ivy, and Angela and Rayanne of My So-Called Life have all impacted my style and designs.” These icons have had a lasting impact on designers and stylists, and now shoppers can’t seem to get enough of their moody, mysterious wardrobes as well.

“Grunge very much fits into the Y2K resurgence trend that has been popular for several seasons, especially among Gen Z,” says Steve Dool, brand director of Depop. “The renewed interest in grunge across the runway reflects the sense of playful chaos we are seeing reverberate across the industry and will only continue to stoke more interest among young people.” Additionally, the look feels like an apt fit for society’s current mood. “As brands and consumers are still dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic uncertainty, and a rapidly growing climate crisis, there’s more of an appetite for the Depop community to be inspired by different eras — but also a notable increase in the demand for a moody, less polished aesthetic with durable clothes and dress-downed looks,” he adds.

This shift has been felt by others in the industry, as well. “Because of the [current] focus on sustainability, I think it has felt important to re-wear and rework existing items of your wardrobe. I think this has naturally lead to a kind of grungier look,” Youngstein explains. “People are wanting to wear more down-to-earth clothing.”

Several Spring/Summer 2023 runways — including Burberry, Knwls, and A.W.A.K.E. Mode — evoked this low key attitude, but in an elevated way that speaks more to those in the fashion know than angsty teens. “There was a feeling of grown-up grunge for the spring season, and a great example of this is Chopova Lowena,” Liane Wiggins, head of womenswear at Matchesfashion, tells TZR. “The way they mix the fabrics with [metal] rings feels fresh.”

Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2023Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
KNWLS Spring/Summer 2023WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images
At its core, grunge is all about approachability — which is something to keep in mind when tackling the trend. “This season isn’t about being theatrical; it’s about wearing grunge in a way that you can incorporate into your everyday wardrobe,” Wiggins says. “Think oversized coats with big boots or deconstructed florals.” Dool points out that the best way to wear grunge is however it feels most authentic to you. “That might mean swapping in something like tight denim corsets in place of band tees — or layering on gold chains and jewelry or incorporating other flourishes like heeled boots,” he says. “Grunge is utilitarian and practical, which is as relevant a style mindset today as it was in the ’90s, whether you’re wearing an oversized flannel or not.”

And while there is no one prescriptive way to approach the look, the right key items will give you plenty of room to make it your own. “Grunge is often associated today with hallmark pieces of the ’90s and early 2000s, including acid-wash denim, low-rise mini skirts, plaid flannels, Converse sneakers, and combat boots,” Dool tells TZR. “Each of these pieces captures [its spirit of] punk-inflected rebellion.”

Keeping these notes in mind, shop six updated grunge essentials — complete with expert styling notes — ahead.

Plaid Shirts

When paired with a baggy jean and an easy tank top (a la Bottega Veneta), an oversize plaid shirt reads more Saturday brunch polished than garbage band practice but still brings plenty of edge to your outfit. Add a classic leather belt and chain jewelry, and you are good to go.

Polo Ralph Lauren
Plaid Cotton Twill Shirt
$128
R13
Shredded Seam Shirt
$450
Chaps
Women's White and Black Jumper
$28
Woolrich
Traditional Check Flannel Shirt
$100
Outerknown
Women's Blanket Shirt
$148

Baggy Jeans

“I see a lot of my customers and models styling the tank tops with low slung, baggy jeans and an oversized coat. I think that [combination is] simple, modern, and really wearable,” Youngstein explains. “And I’m a big fan of a hair clip, so a hair clip on one side to finish the look.”

Agolde
Low Slung Baggy Jean
$208
Raey
Extra Fold Lyocell Wide-Leg Jeans
$255
We The Free
Tinsley Baggy High-Rise Jeans
$98
Guess
Men's Blue Jeans
$30
Gap
Low Rise Stride Jeans with Washwell
$90

Combat Boots

A chunky combat boot has always been synonymous with grunge style. Pair yours with feminine, floral midi dresses or punky plaid skirts — in winter, add warm tights, and then go bare-legged in the spring with a slouchy sock moment.

Alexander McQueen
Wander Exaggerated-Sole Leather Boots
$990
Dr. Martens
1460 Pascal Bex Leather Lace Up Boots
$180
Jimmy Choo
Jimmy Choo Cora Leather Combat Boots
$1,140
Timberland
Premium 6-inch Waterproof Boots
$170
Maguire
Belluno Black Leather Boot Combat Boot
$305

Low-Rise Mini Skirts

The low-slung mini is an MVP of today’s grunge sleaze movement. Seen all over the SS23 runways and a favorite of the likes of Bella Hadid and Keke Palmer on the street, the micro silhouette can be worn with practically every grunge item imaginable. Try yours with a chunky knit or oversize tee to balance out the super short hemline.

Isa Boulder
Pleated Stretch-Jersey Mini Skirt
$355
Miaou
Ssense Exclusive Black & White Work Reno Miniskirt
$245
Angels
Angels Women's Blue and Black Skirt
$36
H&M
Mini Skirt
$25
Heron Preston
Motorbike Canvas Skirt
$880

Vintage-Inspired Knits

Whether you are shopping true vintage or looking for something new, don’t forget a colorful, oversize sweater that could be straight from Kurt Cobain’s closet. Quirky, retro patterns — melange stripes, perhaps? — in either a grandpa-style cardigan or pullover style will blend nicely with all your loose-fit denim and lug sole stompers.

Zankov
Joshua Brushed Jacquard Knit Cardigan
$625
Wales Bonner
Argyle Wool Cardigan
$565
Marni
Striped Mohair-Blend Cardigan
$1,350
American Vintage
Men's Multi Jumper
$30
Tundra
Tonal Stripe Crew Neck Sweater
$119

Corset Tops

The corset top is one of those ’90s to early ’00s pieces that you may have already invested over the past few seasons. (If not, there is no time like the present!) Good news: It can be reworked effortlessly to fit the modern grunge aesthetic today, whether you are skewing toward an oversized, alt-rock ’90s moment or a skimpier look worthy of Christina Aguilera in the ’00s. Whether your ideal perfect pairing includes a low-slung mini skirt or wide-leg jeans and cargos are more your thing, simplicity is key to ensure your ’fit does not venture into costume territory.

Miaou
Ssense Exclusive Black Work Deville Corset
$285
Reformation
Women's Blue and Navy Corset
$35
Fleur Du Mal
Vegan Leather Bustier
$295
LaQuan Smith
Corset Bustier
$495
Good American
Compression Terry Squareneck Corset
$115