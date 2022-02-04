Sophie Turner Is Totally On Board With This Winter’s It-Accessory

Fashion enthusiasts know that accessories can give any outfit a whole new feel. Even a simple tee and jeans can be easily taken to the next level with a game-changing statement piece. Recently, it was Sophie Turner’s fuzzy hat from Emma Brewin that became a spot-on accoutrement to her casual street style look. In her signature dadcore fashion, the actor paired her baby blue topper with coordinated sweatshirt, sneakers, and pants. Plus, the OOTD once again demonstrated the star’s penchant for clever use of headwear to complete her looks.

On Feb. 2, Turner stepped out to grab lunch and run errands with husband Joe Jonas. For the occasion, she wore a color-coordinated, blue-and-white outfit: A blue Big Bunny Sweatshirt from Playboy by PacSun, white trousers with slits in the front, and a pair of Nike Air Jordan 1 low-top sneakers. Now to the best part: The aforementioned furry hat, which instantly made her look feel more stylish and sweet at the same time. (Fun fact: Dua Lipa and Halsey both own this exact fuzzy, baby blue style.) To finish, she toted a trendy, hobo-style Jodie bag from Bottega Veneta and accessorized her phone with a red Cottage Core case from CASETiFY.

Furry bucket hats have first emerged as a trend back in January 2020. At the time, Emma Brewin was at the forefront as one of the emerging designers helping propel the trend forward. Soon after, they quickly became a favorite with celebs like Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, the list goes on. As of late, fashion-conscious A-listers like Emily Ratajkowski, Miley Cyrus, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have been reviving this particular genre of winter-appropriate headwear on social media and IRL. In short, this is the newest It-accessory to add to your wardrobe ASAP and wear before the season ends. (The celeb-approved fuzzy accessory is still available to shop in a medley of enticing colors and prints on Emma Brewin’s site.)

To recreate Turner’s genius running-errands look to a tee, scoop up these TZR-approved pieces, ahead. Should you want to peruse more headwear-adjacent content, take a look at the crochet knit hats your favorite celebs are currently obsessing over, too.

