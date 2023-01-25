You never quite know what you’ll see on the streets throughout fashion month. Some seasons, when you least expect it, the style set revives a look that hasn’t been on your mind — or in your closet — in years (think: tie-dye, Moon Boots, and the list goes on). On the other hand, you can always count on attendees to showcase buzzy pieces from designers’ latest collections (hello, itty bitty Miu Miu skirt). As for what’s in store this time around? There’s sure to be some surprises. But according to industry insiders who shared their Fashion Month Fall/Winter 2023 street style trend predictions with TZR, a few themes are all but sure to pop up.

First and foremost — while trends will never go anywhere, Jenny Walton, an influencer and illustrator, believes some might be moving away from what’s popular. “I actually like to see who can resist most “trends” and shine through with their own personal style, which seems increasingly hard with the internet,” she says. Moreover, Tradesy’s senior style editor Michelle Li thinks we might see fewer influencers and celebrities wearing full designer looks. Instead, she says, they’ll try to integrate designer items from their own wardrobe. (Therefore, you don’t need to spend a fortune trying to recreate your favorite street style looks.)

Below, find the low-down on what the street style set is likely to wear to the shows next month, according to those in the know. Then, start shopping these key styles now, so you have them ahead of everyone else.

Sexy Sheer

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Li anticipates see-through styles will be popular this season. “It's going to be fun to see how people get creative about wearing sheer textures while still trying to stay warm,” she tells TZR. “It's the big texture coming up in spring and summer, so everyone is trying to get ahead of it now. I would pay attention to this in New York and Paris!”

New York-based influencer Coco Bassey agrees with Li, noting the shift in fashion to using our bodies as our best accessory. “Sheer fabrics, unexpected cut-outs, and fitted, corseted looks are going to continue to be huge,” she says. The best part? “I love that this trend is totally adaptable to everyone's comfort level, so you can go all out and free the nip like Rihanna, or opt for a more subdued bodycon [silhouette] that celebrates your figure.”

Weird Girl Aesthetic

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

If you’re on TikTok you’ve surely caught wind of the weird girl aesthetic, which is essentially dopamine dressing dialed up a notch. This season, Li believes we’ll see show-goers tap into the viral look in New York and London this season. “[Look for] lots of fun crafty looks with mix-and-matched colors and prints,” the stylist and writer explains. “I know it was a big thing last year, but I think that the market has finally caught on to the trend so it's become more available to buy into and easier to participate in.”

All Things Y2K

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

For better or worse, Ellie Delphine says Y2K fashion is here to stay. “One of the buzzy items that was really big in the ‘00s, and which I think we will see a lot of on the street style scene, is the fur hat à la Rihanna in bright neon colors,” the influencer says. “It will keep us warm and make any outfit instantly cooler.” She predicts this trend to dominate in Copenhagen. “I expect to see it there because that’s where the cool kids are,” she explains. “And hey, wear colors like no one else.”

Next-Level Neutrals

Paul Gonzales/Getty Images Entertainment

An antithesis to the weird girl aesthetic, pared-back hues might fill the streets, according to Walton. “There were a lot of beautiful neutrals in Prada’s SS23 collection, and I would love to see that reflected on the streets,” the New Yorker says.

Standout Sequins

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment

Kimberly Drew, an influencer and writer, has a feeling that sparkles will reign supreme — especially if last season is any indication. “Looking at the last round of holiday pieces that came out, it’s [been] big on bling.” Daytime disco, anyone?

So ‘90s

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It turns out the early aughts isn't the only decade influencing the street style set. "I think '90s fashion will continue to be seen coming down the runways and streets this season," Bassey explains. "We've seen a huge re-emergence of the grunge aesthetic, complete with cargo pants, slip dresses, and distressed denim." The influencer says the look feels right at home in New York City, where iterations of the look have been creeping into everyday wardrobes for well over a decade.

Saint Laurent-Inspired

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

Fashion editor Kerry Pieri points to designer Anthony Vaccarello, who focused on slinky jersey gowns and floor-length outerwear for spring, as having a major impact on how the industry gets dressed in the month ahead. “I think that his recent runway [collections for Saint Laurent] will be very influential in street style this season by way of long, sweeping tailored coats and monochromatic looks, with cool touches like silver statement bracelets,” she says.

Choker Revival

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment

Chokers have been going in and out of the trend cycle for decades — so if you don’t currently own one, Delphine encourages you to dabble back in the look. “[It’s] another Y2K leftover that is way easier to wear and get on board with than a mini skirt or low-rise jeans,” she explains. Not to mention, she’s already spotting influencers like Matilda Djerf reviving the accessory. “I also saw Kendall Jenner in a more glamorous version of the flower choker, an actual red anthurium, and I was immediately sold on that trend,” Delphine adds. “I expect to see flower chokers in Paris this fashion month because it’s a feminine and very chic trend, and what better city to embrace our inner romantic than Paris?”

Viva Magenta

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

Step aside, hot pink — Bassey envisions viva magenta, Pantone’s 2023 color of the year, will make some major appearances this fashion month. “I feel like this season, we're going to see more colors that complement magenta, with the pink shade taking a bit of a backseat as a pop of color — like in a lipstick or bag, as opposed to the head-to-toe hot pink look that ruled the runways and red carpets last year,” Bassey explains. Consider this as an excuse to get a head-start on your Valentine’s Day look.