The Ganni x Barbour collaboration dropped today, giving you Scandinavian chic meets British heritage style offerings for the season. The launch is a two-part outerwear-focused collection that involves a ready-to-wear line and a “re-loved” assortment, comprised of 50 jackets that were upcycled or reworked from deadstock materials. Aesthetically, you should picture the joint logo-stamped, waxy cotton toppers seen on the likes of Kate Middleton (she loves Barbour), check-quilted coats with slouchy, cool-girl shapes, and bucket hats that are robust enough to have you covered in a downpour. If this sounds at all familiar, that’s because you may have seen two of the jackets already in Ganni’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show at Copenhagen Fashion Week. There, they were styled with leopard-print coordinated sets, cargo pants, and cowboy boots.

The project made sense, the respective founders agree, because of mutual admiration for each other’s style and ethos. “I’ve always been a big fan of Barbour. Their outerwear is so iconic, you just want to keep their pieces forever, the design is so timeless and the quality is simply that good,” Ganni’s Creative Director Ditte Reffstrup said in a press release. “We share a deep commitment to responsibility, which made this collaboration even more meaningful.” (To give you an idea, for the Ganni’s newest collection, the majority of what it cranks out can be considered “responsible” based on a composition of at least 50 percent certified recycled, lower-impact, or organic material.)

While Barbour has been in business much longer than the Copenhagen-based label — they were founded roughly 100 years apart — they’ve both implemented sustainable practices from the outset. Among other things like repairs and refurbished pieces, Barbour promotes the re-waxing of its jackets, which has ensured the durability of its wax jackets all the years the company has been in business. (Re-waxing can be undertaken by artisans at the Barbour workshop, or customers can re-wax their purchases using a tin of Wax Thornproof Dressing.) The Ganni partnership falls under the same sustainability-focused umbrella, called the Wax for Life program, Barbour’s Marketing Director Paul Wilkinson said.

See and shop from TZR’s edit of the collection (priced from $75 to $645), ahead. Though, you should also note that the Ganni x Barbour Re-loved collection will be available at selected Ganni stores and at Selfridges in London.