Though many consider Copenhagen the official kick-off to the five-week marathon known as Fashion Month, the excitement actually starts, well, right now (as I’m sure you’re already aware, judging by Kylie Jenner’s viral Schiaparelli lion-head look). Yes, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week has begun, and the four-day schedule is jam-packed with collections from the industry’s renowned fashion houses, including Dior, Chanel, and Valentino. Thus, the Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 street style looks are seriously stunning, to say the least.

So far, there’s been plenty of buzz-worthy moments in The City Of Lights. For starters, Gwyneth Paltrow’s 18-year-old daughter, Apple Martin, sat front row at Chanel. (Wow, she’s a spitting image of her mogul mother.) And, by now, you’ve likely seen the youngest Jenner’s aforementioned jungle number splashed all over your phone screen. (She really took channeling her inner Leo to a whole new level.) On the influencer front, high-octane glamour is the name of the game. The street style looks outside the haute couture shows in Paris are usually a bit more polished compared to fashion events in other cities — think Copenhagen’s quirky styling techniques and New York’s vibrant colors — and this season is no different. From bedazzled matching sets to fuzzy ankle-grazing coats, the style set (see: Chriselle Lim, Tamu McPerson, and more) is bringing the drama.

Below, find all the best street style outfits (so far) from outside the shows. And make sure to keep checking back as TZR will be adding more must-see looks as the days go on.

Day 1

Influencer Grece Ghanem sparkled in a sequin set.

Meanwhile, Ellie Delphine played with mood-boosting highlighter hues.

A new way to wear all black? Take the lead from this show-goer and team a luxe velvet dress with dark separates.

A plush statement coat means you can keep the rest of your look simple and still look pulled together.

Candace Marie gave a polished plaid suit some texture via a super fuzzy bag.

Los Angeles-based influencer Chriselle Lim made her way to Paris, kicking off the week at Dior. She wore an embroidered set from the Parisian fashion house.

Emma Brooks dazzled in a baby blue sparkly set.

A barely there beaded top calls for an ultra-fuzzy coat.

Industry-favorite stylist Law Roach kept cozy in a fuzzy jacket and accessorized with cool shades.

The chilly temps didn’t stop Xiayan from wearing a teeny tiny top. To offset the sultry style, the fashion girl opted for baggy puddle pants.

Caroline Issa brought a much-needed punch of purple to the city.

Looks like this attendee also got the purple memo. But rather than a toasty topper, she opted for a sleeveless crystal-adorned jumpsuit (a bold choice given the weather).

Chiara Ferragni took a refined approach to her street style ensemble, wearing a puff-sleeve button button-down, velvet midi skirt, and black pumps.

Tamu McPherson smiles in a bright blueish-purple jacket. The influencer finished off with roomy cream trousers and a coordinating bag.

Consider this look a masterclass in mixing tactile textures.

There’s no such thing as too much gold, according to this gilded show-goer.

Sabina Jakubowicz gave her look a sporty moto-chic vibe via a black and yellow racing jacket.