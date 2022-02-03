Long before bold fashion became the widespread trend it is today, the Scandinavian fashion set was known for pushing the needle toward more color, more prints — more everything. And despite not being recognized as one of the “Big Four” fashion weeks, Copenhagen’s three-day showcase has solidified itself as a renowned, must-watch industry occasion. Industry insiders treat the 72-hour showcase as a proverbial maximalist mecca, flocking together to celebrate self-expression and revel in the city’s colorful chaos. Thus, it should come as no surprise that the street style at Copenhagen Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2022 season is proving itself to be a testament to personality-filled style and power dressing.

Influencers and It-girls like Maria Bernad, Pernille Rosenkilde, and Lois Opoku attended showings from indie brands like Saks Potts and Stine Goya wearing insouciant yet wildly creative outfits that’ll make you think, “Huh, I never thought of that before — but it works.” (Bernad, for one, offered her personal take on male prepster fashion, tie and waistcoat included.) Loud splashes of color — Bottega green, in particular — dot the streets, contrasting sharply against the city’s historic cobblestones to create an amalgamation of contemporary influences and classic style. And while there’s certainly been an abundance of original and inventive looks, there are plenty of mainstream trends on display you may already be familiar with. Balaclavas, for example, are proving to be a defining aspect of the city’s street style for the Fall/Winter 2022 season.

Ahead, you’ll find all the best street style looks from CFW thus far. Scroll onward to experience the dopamine-inducing looks secondhand.

Day 2

Forget a beanie or bucket; Mona M. Ali wants you to consider a cowboy hat as your go-to winter headwear.

Malvika Sheth provides a luxe demonstration on the elevated pajama outfit trend.

In what should hardly come as a surprise given the sheer force at which they’ve been trending, balaclavas were a popular choice for the fashion set attending CFW.

One of many, this attendee turned to the opulence of emerald green.

Lea Naumann took the colorful denim trend to the next level when opting for jeans and a jacket in a coordinating blush pink wash.

Justyna Czerniak donned an emerald green, fringed blouse, embossed leather trousers, and a sunny yellow Balenciaga purse.

Maria Wos and Petra Henriette Rufi both turned to green for a pop of color in their otherwise neutral ensembles.

Glitter boots are always a good idea, especially when paired with an equally playful colorful fur jacket.

Notice how Sara Flaaen Liciu mirrored the lace detailing found on her blouse with her sheer polka-dot tights? Genius.

Amie Therese Hagen and Alphons M Amuri demonstrate the signature vibrancy that’s come to define Scandi style.

A crimson cowboy hat, pastel yellow pantsuit, and a Harry Styles-esque feather boa scarf? Emma Fridsell says yes.

Grece Ghanem paired a beautifully ornate duster with an emerald turtleneck and chartreuse party pants.

Miki Cheung arrived at the Saks Potts show in a logomania-esque Rotate puffer jacket, bright turquoise trousers, pink pumps, and a matching clutch.

A quick moment of appreciation for this guest’s merlot-colored vinyl trousers.

Estelle Chemouny leaned into 2022’s animal print trend with not just one, but two items in a matching leopard pattern.

Try layering a sheer dress over your favorite matching set.

According to Pernille Teisbaek, orange-lensed sunnies continue as a major eyewear trend for 2022.

Nope, your eyes don’t deceive you — that is a pair of cargo pants tucked into riding boots. Call it the intersection of equestrian and utilitarian fashion.

This attendee was one of many who experimented with an exaggerated and oversized silhouette.

Annabel Rosendahl teamed a tweed Chanel jacket with ultra-baggy denim, a pairing you may never have thought of but definitely should consider adding to your outfit bank.

Yup, it’s official — pastels will be a popular choice amongst the fashion set in 2022.

Monochromatic neon dressing was a hit amongst the fashion set in attendance at CFW, as evidenced by Mona M. The Fiiri Agency founder might also convince you to join in on the furry bucket hat trend if you haven’t already.

Alessa Winter paid homage to Bottega green with a leather dress in the now-iconic hue.

You likely are already aware baggy denim is trending in 2022, but how about tapering off those oversized pant legs with a paper-bag hem?

Bad hair day? Copy Betty Bachz’s idea of tying a scarf around your head to channel the energy of a Hollywood starlet zipping around in a convertible.

As this guest’s vintage-esque ensemble indicates, Y2K style continues to surge.

For when you don’t want to leave your bed, bring the comforter with you in a duvet-style down coat.

Quilted outerwear is still going strong, as confirmed by Pernille Rosenkilde and her amazing, multi-patched technicolor dream coat.

Day 1

A pro tip brought to you by Susan Stjernberger: Style statement snow boots with neutrally-hued separates for a playful ensemble that still strikes a minimalist tone.

Thora Valdimars confirms the brown color trend shows no signs of ceasing.

Why not go all out when color-blocking? Sara Flaaen Licius proves just how impactful a coordinated, two-toned outfit can be.

Why not go all out when color-blocking? Sara Flaaen Licius proves just how impactful a coordinated, two-toned outfit can be.

A sartorial ode to the statement handbag, courtesy of Emma Fridsell.

If you’ve yet to purchase a statement coat, allow Mathilde Moberg’s deadstock R.D.S. iteration to convince you why one belongs in your outerwear collection.

You’ve heard of tonal dressing, but how about tonal friend group dressing? Look to how these three guests all integrated varying shades of green into each of their looks.

Love them or hate them, Moon Boots are undoubtedly trending in winter 2022.

Don’t be afraid to try new shapes and silhouettes this winter.

Take it from Pernille Teisbaek — gorpcore is the utilitarian-centric, outdoorsy trend to keep an eye on this year.

This attendee pays homage to the Regencycore aesthetic with an ivory-colored bustier and puff-sleeved yellow dress. (Layering is an adroit approach to keep in mind when styling corsets.)

Lois Opoku’s here to remind you of the power of dopamine dressing. When in need of a mood boost, do as the blogger’s done and turn to vibrant and joyful shades.

Intrecciato weaving, croc-embossed leather, and puffy quilting — Amelie Stanescu perfectly demonstrates how to play with varying textures.

In true Scandi style, this showgoer exemplifies the joyful touch an outrageous statement collar can add to a look.

To do: Add a leather bucket hat to your headwear arsenal.

Maria Bernad proves the subversive impact of donning tailored, traditional menswear separates. Consider adding a waistcoat and tie to your outfit rotation.

Copenhagen-based influencer Pernille Rosenkilde paired a blush pink, sheer dress with an unexpected pair of colorful hiking boots.

In addition to calling upon the techcessories trend with their wired headphones, this showgoer confirms baggy styling is in for 2022.

When dabbling with neon, utilize your accessories to your advantage, just as Nina Sandbech’s done with her chain-link scarf, handbag, and pointed-toe pumps. Oh, and peep her trendy stirrup pants, too.

Consider Annabel Rosendahl’s vibrant windbreaker your official memo that ‘80s-inspired fashion is back.

Miki Cheung took to the streets of Copenhagen in a color-coordinated top and trousers, a leather trench, and a yellow Balenciaga bag to top it off.