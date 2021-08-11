For a fashion enthusiast, there are two important events that occur in September: the first day of fall (Wednesday the 22, to be exact) and the Spring/Summer runways. But, what many might not know is that the festivities kick off even before then — typically around the second week of August. Yes, Copenhagen Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2022 season is here, and the street style is exactly what you’d expect to see in the vibrant city — colorful attire, spot-on tailoring, and genius styling ideas.

What’s in store for the next few days in Denmark? Prepare for lots of excitement, folks — the three-day schedule (OK, technically five if you count the few shows on Monday and Friday) is jam-packed with presentations and shows from cool-girl labels. Thus, make sure to keep an eye out all week to see the collections from designers including Rodebjer, Helmstedt, By Malene Birger, Baum und Pferdgarten, Saks Potts, and more.

And as for the lively streets of Copenhagen, well-known influencers like Maria Bernad, Emili Sindlev, Nnenna Echem, and Pernille Rosenkilde are giving a lesson on what Scandinavian style is all about. Think: ‘70s-inspired colorful vests over white button-down blouses, head-to-toe neon hues, quirky prints like tie-dye, and plenty of traditional outfits. So, as you begin to think about your fall wardrobe, first take a glance at these style icons for some outfit inspiration.

Ahead, find the best street style looks from Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022, and make sure to keep checking back throughout the week for more can’t-miss ensembles. The carefree, joyful fashion seen in the city is unmatched.

Day 2

Oumayma Elboumeshouli arrived in a luxe suit and fresh white pointy flats.

Nnenna Echem wore a Rodebjer dress and Staud’s fashion girl-favorite Moon Bag.

Copenhagen-based influencer Pernille Rosenkilde layered a sheer Rabens Saloner dress over a bodysuit.

Even if you aren’t a huge sports fan, there’s no denying the cool factor of a team’s jacket.

Proof that there’s no such thing as too many colors in an ensemble.

Adding a printed vest into a white button-down and jeans look instantly gives it an extra punch.

Pops of blues and greens liven up a brown leather ensemble.

A perfect demonstration on how to work with just two colors — and nail it. Now convinced to try out a sage green and baby blue ensemble this fall? Probably.

Love them or hate them, crocs are making a chic return in 2021. This show-goer teamed up her rubber shoes with a colorful zig-zag sweater vest and loose trousers.

Dress up a slouchy suit by layering a polished button-down underneath it. Then, complete the outfit with an elevated anklet.

For an easy fall styling trick, pick one vibrant color and incorporate it into (almost) every piece of your outfit.

Fashion insiders are declaring the return of cargo pants (read: this is your cue to go dig yours up).

Evidence that the checkered print trend is still going strong for fall 2021.

This show-goer transported herself back to the ‘70s — and looked so cool doing so.

These attendees both got the blue color scheme memo.

Tradesy’s Senior Style Editor Michelle Li took to the streets of Copenhagen in a baby blue printed tee and green tie-up pants.

Transition your favorite summer set into fall by layering a leather blazer over it.

These fashion girls are all set for winter with their colorful puffer jackets.

A silk scarf is an excellent alternative to a flashy necklace.

New York-based influencer Jenny Walton landed in Denmark and arrived at the shows wearing a cropped Jacquemus cardigan, Mark Cross clutch, and Prada shoes.

Day 1

Give your go-to black suit a break this fall and try out a fresh olive green style instead.

Style your snakeskin printed pants like Maria Bernad this fall. The influencer paired hers with a brown leather top, Maison Margiela shoes, and finished off the look with a bright handbag for a splash of color.

Paris-based influencer Ellie Delphine grounded a relaxed jeans and sandals combination with a polished blazer.

Julia Comil makes a convincing case for pairing lilac and yellow together this fall.

A sleeveless trench coat is a great piece to have in reach for those warm fall afternoons.

Influencer Vanessa Hong attended her presentation for her collaboration with Danish brand Birgitte Herskind in a full beige ensemble.

Might as well start them young, right? This show-goer arrived with her plus-one wearing a color-blocked button-down and Bottega Veneta’s Tire Leather Chelsea Boots.