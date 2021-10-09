Grace Kelly Inspired This Gucci Print You've All Come To Love

What comes to mind when you think of Gucci? Perhaps you envision Creative Director Alessandro Michele’s campy glamor and rhinestoned maximalism. Maybe you recall Tom Ford-era Gucci — remember the unbuttoned button-down? Regardless, the Italian fashion house has produced many memorable runway and red carpet style moments over the years. In honor of those unforgettable outfits, TZR rounded up the most iconic celebrity Gucci looks. This will also serve as a little precursor to get you excited about Lady Gaga’s upcoming film House of Gucci.

You’ll likely recognize the more buzzy and recent red carpet fashion moments included below. Take, for example, when Harry Styles wore a lime-green Gucci feather boa to the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. There was also Dakota Johnson’s long-sleeve, hot pink gown from 2019’s Met Gala that set countless hearts aflutter. Other designs, however, might be entirely new for you. For instance, you may be unfamiliar with how The Jackie Bag came to be or the Grace Kelly connection to Gucci’s signature Flora pattern.

Scroll ahead to browse the 10 most iconic Gucci looks from celebrities. Then, stay tuned for director Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci movie when it hits theaters on Nov. 24. It tells the illustrious story of Maurizio Gucci’s assassination, so there are more deep dives to the luxury house to come.

Saoirse Ronan

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In 2018, Ronan attended the Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala while wearing a two-tone fuchsia and orange gown by Gucci. Take notice of the bow motifs and many lines of rhinestones, two signature style elements of Michele.

Princess Diana

Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Princess Diana has a robust fashion legacy, with one of her signature pieces being the bamboo handle Gucci bag. The roomy accessory came out in 1991 and quickly reached impressive levels of buzzy acclaim thanks to the royal’s penchant for carrying it while she shopped in London. The tote became so iconic that Gucci even reissued the Diana Bag 20 years later — this time in three new size variations and with slight design changes to reflect the Italian brand’s modern-day aesthetic.

Dakota Johnson

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

A Gucci girl through and through, Johnson wore a heavily-embellished magenta gown with a bleeding heart motif to the 2019 Met Gala. The theme was Camp: Notes on Fashion. Her high-shine gown was one of the night’s most stunning red carpet ensembles.

Harry Styles

Anthony Pham via Getty Images

Out of the Italian fashion house's many male muses, Styles takes the crown as the Gucci guy. He's known for wearing the luxury brand everywhere, including on the red carpet (remember his lone pearl earring from the 2019 Met Gala?) and on stage at his concerts. As for the latter category, his leather and feather look from the 2021 Grammy Awards is arguably the most iconic of his performance outfits. Styles wore a black leather Gucci suit and a green feathery scarf, which promptly infected his fans with what can only be described as feather boa fever.

Rihanna

Rihanna was clearly enamored with Michele’s Fall/Winter 2017 collection for Gucci. At Coachella in that same year, she donned the glitter catsuit, distressed denim cutoffs, and graffiti tank outfit that first debuted on Michele’s fall runway. However, she did add square-shaped sunglasses with an embellished frame for an additional bit of unique RiRi drama.

Jacqueline Kennedy

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In 1958, Gucci released the Constance bag, a curved mid-sized hobo shoulder bag. And while the accessory had all the makings to reach cult status — note its adaptable design that loans itself to subtle tweaks each season or its roomy yet not overwhelmingly large silhouette — it failed to do so. That was until former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy began to use the bag as her wear-everywhere staple. Kennedy’s many outfits featuring the bag kickstarted a massive consumer interest in the purse, which eventually prompted Gucci to rename the bag “The Jackie” in 1964.

Lupita Nyong'o

VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Nyong’o attended the 2015 Cannes Film Festival in a custom-made jade green Gucci gown. The actor’s dress featured ornate crystal embellishments and multiple layers of translucent fabric that created a dramatic silhouette when in movement — which, as you can see in the above photo of Nyong’o twirling, she took full advantage of.

Gwyneth Paltrow

(+) Evan Agostini/Liaison (+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images INFO 1/2

The red velvet suit Paltrow wore to the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards has become emblematic of Ford’s influential tenure at Gucci. Masculine-inspired yet undeniably sensual, the crimson two-piece set was a standout look from the American designer’s fall Gucci collection of that same year. Over 20 years later, Ford sent Gigi Hadid down his namesake label’s Fall/Winter 2019 runway in a ruby red velvet blazer that paid homage to Paltrow’s legendary suit.

Grace Kelly

Jose Berrueta

Kelly was known for her refined fashion taste and, oftentimes, she’d utilize a silk scarf as the final piece of polish in her regal looks. Because of her penchant for the luxe accessory and as a thank you note for her loyal patronage to Gucci, Rodolfo Gucci (the son of founder Guccio Gucci) personally gifted the Princess of Monaco a silk scarf in a what would come to be known as the label’s signature Flora print. The above photo depicts Kelly wearing the scarf as an ascot and has become a piece of visual history for the Italian brand.

Billie Eilish

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Eilish attended the 2020 Grammys in a unique, head-to-toe Gucci outfit. It consisted of a monogrammed suit in an oversized silhouette, a vivid green blouse that matched her neon roots, and garish platform sneakers. The ensemble was a celebration of all things Gucci. And, who could forget the matching logomania manicure that completed her ensemble?