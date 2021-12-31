The holidays have come and gone with an astounding quickness. And soon, the New Year’s hubbub will have quieted down, too. The champagne will have fizzled and gone flat, the “2022” balloons deflated, and then, all that’s left is regular old January. Perhaps the thought of 31 straight days of post-celebration dressing onsets winter blues (the month is canonically dreary — no offense, Capricorns) — but that doesn’t have to be the case. Instead, you can regard the first month as somewhat of a sartorial clean slate, a chance to experiment with colorful winter outfits and fine-tune your personal style.

If you hope to become reacquainted with the strong sense of fashionable individuality and whimsy you once had as a kid, perhaps 2022 will be the year you dabble in maximalism. Trends like daytime party dressing and clowncore tap into a youthful spirit that your inner child will definitely approve of. And a bevy of on-the-pulse brands are ensuring the joyful trends remain elevated enough to be streamlined into your adult wardrobe. Prada, for one, offers high-shine shoes that are equal parts playful and refined, while the colorful inventory of It-girl label Vereconiik is a sleek lesson in dopamine dressing.

Or, maybe you’d like to dedicate January to establishing a well-curated and neutral capsule wardrobe. Contemporary brands like Thakoon and L’Agence both offer foolproof basics you’ll turn to season after season, regardless of what the trend cycle says. There’s Altuzarra, too, which is always a safe bet when you’re on the hunt for items that are strategically minimalist but still have something intriguing to offer.

Below, discover 31 fun outfit ideas to wear throughout January that’ll help you start 2022 off on a strong and stylish note.

Tenniscore Prevails

Remember summer’s tenniscore phenomenon? You can continue the sporty fun throughout the winter season by pairing a pleated mini skirt with tights and knee-high boots.

A Stylized Sweatsuit

Do you need to do a quick grocery store run but don’t feel like exerting unnecessary styling effort? Zhuzh up your favorite loungewear set and make it errand-appropriate by pairing it with statement outerwear and a luxe bag.

Daytime Disco

The past year saw an exponential rise in party dressing, as many itched to let loose on the dance floor and forget their quarantine woes. And for the most part, the outfits that fell under this trending category were intended for evenings out on the town. But who says all the fun has to be relegated to nighttime? Integrate partywear into your daytime looks, too, via a disco ball-like skirt or statement metallic shoes.

A Fuzzy Bucket

Furry bucket hats first emerged on the fashion set’s radar last winter as an adorable and thermally efficient piece of headgear. And clearly, the textured caps are still on trend this season, too.

All-Black Everything

When styled to perfection, an all-black look is never boring. Consider a black handbag and chunky, ink-colored stompers to pull the dark ensemble together.

Graphic Tights

Chances are tights are already a staple element in your winter wardrobe, so why not slip into a graphic, eye-popping pair the next time you don a skirt or a dress? It's time to give hosiery — which is an often-overlooked yet necessary fashionable component — a chance to be a hero piece.

A Complementary Color Combo

When in doubt, return to the color wheel for some guidance. Choose two hues that sit opposite each other — like orange and blue, for instance — and style a look featuring the complementary colors.

Bring On The Boiler Suit

Don’t underestimate the fashionable impact of a khaki boiler suit. Wear a black turtleneck underneath the utilitarian one-piece, and tuck its pant legs into knee-high boots for a casual and put-together vibe.

Summertime Energy

Winter blues got you down? Consider wearing vibrant clothing that reminds you of summertime. A sunny yellow coat, in particular, will provide a major dose of vitamin D.

Strategic Hoodie Layering

Can’t seem to muster up the energy to change out of the cozy hoodie you slept in? No problem — all you need to do is pair it with elevated pieces like leather trousers and a sleek puffer jacket.

A One-Of-A-Kind Cardi

For those who are fond of unique and thoughtful clothing, consider a handmade cardigan from Fanm Mom. Layer the knitwear atop a feminine and free-flowing dress for an effortless ensemble.

Tie Up Loose Ends

With the recent resurgence of preppy fashion, menswear-inspired academia, a niche subset of the classic trend, has also popped up on fashion folk’s radars. Specifically, neckties are having a moment as trendsetters’ go-to unexpected accessory.

Grandma’s Quilt

Embrace the comfort of kitsch with colorful quilted outerwear. Style a patchwork style coat like Sea’s iteration with neutral trousers and platform loafers for a well-rounded outfit that still feels polished.

Classic Cable Knit

An ivory cable-knit sweater is a timeless winter staple piece for a reason. Lean into the knitwear’s preppy origins and style it with tailored trousers.

A Balaclava Moment

If you’ve taken a minute to scroll through Instagram as of late, you are well aware balaclavas are having a moment. The knit piece is like an all-around hug for your head, so it’ll trap in warmth and you’ll look cute as a button.

Snow Bunny-Core

Welcome to the season where moon boats stage their comeback. In line with the ongoing phenomenon of snow bunny-core (see: Miu Miu’s Fall Winter 2021 collection, which celebrated luxe skiwear), the snow-proof, fur-lined shoes are a fave amongst fashion girls. They’re clunky yet somehow simultaneously glamorous. Pair with your favorite cardigan and designer handbag.

Party Pants

In case of emergency, break glass and unleash a pair of party pants. They’re mood-boosting and reflect the value of not taking fashion too seriously.

Oversized Suiting

An oversized suit is a sartorial oxymoron in that it subverts the traditional design of a tailored two-piece set. For added controversy, style your baggy suit with a pair of Maison Margiela’s Tabis.

Denim Maxi Skirt

Allow Tamu McPherson to reacquaint you with the humble denim maxi skirt. It’s a 2000s staple piece that Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera likely seared into your memory — and it’s staging a comeback in 2022.

All Hail The Reigning Neutral

For those unaware, brown has surpassed black over as the fashion set’s leading neutral hue. Lean into the decadent color trend and wear multiple chocolate-colored items at once.

Winter-Proof Cutouts

There is a way to wear your summery, revealing cutout items in the winter, you know. All you need to do is pair your piece with cold-weather staples like a parka or puffer to ensure you don’t totally freeze.

A Detachable Doily Collar

On days where you want the effect of a statement collar but don’t want to be bogged down with the added layer of a button-down, a detachable piece will be your bestie. Cinch the intricate collar atop any sweater or dress that needs extra pizzazz, and the look is complete.

Colorful Blanket Scarves

A colorful blanket scarf has two major perks. Firstly, it provides major warmth. And second, it taps into fashion’s current maximalist phenomenon due to its multicolored palette.

Outdoorsy Animal Print

When you have an outdoor activity on the docket — hiking, camping, or even a quick stroll in a neighboring park — consider a weather-proof ensemble done in animal print. You can match your separates together, or instead, opt for just one patterned piece.

A Clowncore Print

In case you missed it: fashion is becoming increasingly silly. Look to maximalist trends like joyful color schemes and whimsical prints for proof. In particular, vibrant harlequin-inspired patterns signal a clowncore phenomenon is beginning to take root.

Winter Whites

For those drawn to a minimalistic approach to winter dressing, consider layering on snow white staples. An all-white look delivers a crisp, elevated effect every time without fail.

Bring Your Duvet With You

For the mornings when you do not want to leave your bed but simply must, bring your duvet with you in the form of a down puffer jacket.

Coordinated Comfort

Need an effortless look that doesn’t require much styling work on your part? Opt for a knit set. A matching ivory ensemble is especially sleek and refined.

Gorpcore Cargo Pants

Unfamiliar with gorpcore? It stands for “good ol’ raisins and peanuts” (yes, seriously) and is the utilitarian style moment responsible for giving hiking boots and cargo pants an elevated makeover. For a subtle take on the earthy-crunchy look, pair olive-colored cargo pants with a basic tee and fuzzy jacket.

Tonal Accessories

For an infallible style hack, accessorize with items all in the same hue. In other words, participate in the eye-pleasing tonal dressing trend. Consider a scarf, mini bag, and shoes in similar yet varying colors.

Vested Interest

A graphic sweater vest paired with a printed turtleneck is a whimsical twist on an iconic preppy combo.