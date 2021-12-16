Ditch Your Sweats For This Polished-Yet-Cozy Outfit

Some days you awaken with an inspired fashionable spirit and a million outfit ideas racing through your head. Other days, however, you just don’t have the energy needed to piece together a look. (“If I muster up all the confidence I have, can I call these pajamas an outfit,” you ask yourself. “Will anyone actually be able to tell I’ve been living in these joggers for 36 hours straight?”) For those latter days — when your fashion fuel tank is approaching empty, but you have to leave the house in an actual outfit — try the knit set trend. Firstly, an all-sweater ensemble is inherently comfy, perhaps even rivaling your favorite well-loved pair of PJs. And second, it delivers a major fashion payoff with little to no styling effort required on your part, making it a sartorial saving grace for when you’re having one of those “no thoughts, head empty” days.

And best of all? There is a seemingly endless supply of matching, two-piece knit ensembles on the market. Berlin-based Ottolinger offers a color-clashing set that’s akin to a painting you’d find in the Mark Rothko section of an art museum. Influencer-beloved YanYan adopted a similar artistic approach, too, with its matching checkered top and bottoms. However, if you’re searching for a more minimalist look, Theory and Self-Portrait have you covered with their gray and taupe cashmere offerings. There’s also Fendi’s ribbed cocoa-colored set — which would pair well with a steaming cup of hot chocolate on a wintry day.

Ahead, styling tips and tricks, a few matching knit offerings, and some outfit inspiration.

Cold Shoulder

If you, like many fashion girls, participated in the trend of wearing one-shoulder tops to your vaccine appointment, consider Fendi’s brown knit set when getting your booster. Its off-the-shoulder design makes it an ideal outfit option for getting jabbed, and, put simply, the designer set is really cute.

A Maximalist Color Palette

For the maximalists at heart, consider a rule-breaking, color-clashing color palette when browsing for your knit separates. Style with a neutral purse, boots, and minimal jewelry.

An In-Office Look

For when you’re heading into the office, try a sweater set consisting of a pencil skirt and coordinated top. Pair with a blazer and your go-to pumps to pull the polished ensemble together.

A Long Cardigan

If you’re partial to an elongated silhouette, try a knit set that features a long cardigan and matching trousers. And if the mood strikes, you can also test out the trendy “curtain” hack by enclosing only one or two of your cardi’s buttons.

A Flirty Mini Skirt

For a feminine spin, opt for a knit mini skirt. The thigh-grazing hem has proved to be a major player for 2021’s trends, so it’s a relevant style, too. Throw on a pair of tights and knee-high boots to keep your legs nice and warm if need be.

Ribbed Fit & Flare

A form-fitting top paired with flared trousers is an infallible look that works for either a laidback day of Netflix binge-watching or an evening grabbing cocktails with friends. Elevate the knit ribbed set to a more refined level via heels and luxe jewelry when heading out for the latter.

All-Out Cozy

Opt for a tunic-style top for added warmth, as it’ll trap heat and keep you cozy all day. To further up the knit ante, pair your sweater ensemble with leg and arm warmers and a trendy balaclava to boot.

Sans Sleeves

You can also go for the sleeveless look via a sweater vest or knit tank. And when you do need to keep your arms covered, style a button-down underneath for an intriguing preppy-esque layered effect.