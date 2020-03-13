Collars are classic; they've been around for a long, long time. The first iteration of the collar, known as a ruff, originated in the mid-16th century. Originally, the removable pleated style was worn by both men and women in Europe, and were intended for functionality. Today, the silhouette is purely stylistic, and currently, it's poised for a revival. The statement collar trend is picking up in popularity among designers — and on Instagram.

The latest resurgence first popped up on the runways in 2019 at Simone Rocha and Self-Portrait, and continued to rise in popularity throughout the Fall/Winter 2020 seasons. Last month in Milan, Gucci showed just how cool the trend be. Creative director Alessandro Michele styled a ruffled bib collar top underneath a boxy jacket and tiered maxi skirt.

Gucci Fall/Winter 2020 Photo: WWD/Shutterstock

And contemporary labels are releasing exciting takes on the statement collar, too. You might have already spotted Ganni's Cotton Poplin Shirt on Instagram, as it's grabbed the attention of trendsetters around the world including Pernille Teisbaek and Imani Randolph thanks to it's vintage-inspired feel. Whether you wear it alone or style the top under a sweater, the oversized, ruffled collar adds unexpected texture and a retro feel to your look. Sea New York is behind the Ziggy Sweater, a cardigan with a removable cotton collar, worn by Man Repeller's Leandra Medine as well as influencers Linda Tol and Chloe Harrouche during fashion month. "The collars give people a way to express themselves and individualize an outfit," Monica Paolini, co-founder of Sea New York, tells TZR. And the trend is ideal for making a retired look feel fresh. "It’s also an easy way to add a bit of character and bring new life to a simple sweater or tee that has been in your closet," she adds.

According to Paolini, the New York-based label's Ziggy collars have been worn over tees, dresses, and coats. But if you're looking for additional creative ways to wear a statement collar, keep scrolling below.

Statement Collar Outfit: Striped Collar Shirt + Patent Leather Pants

Ganni's Cotton-Poplin Blouse comes in a striped iteration. Make the top a bit edgier by pairing it with patent leather pants, as shown above on Stephanie Broek.

Statement Collar Outfit: Lace Collar + Bermuda Shorts

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

With the spring weather at Milan Fashion week last month, Linda Tol wore Sea New York's Ziggy Sweater with Bermuda shorts. Once the warm weather hits, skip the jacket and finish off with luxe flip-flops.

Statement Collar Outfit: Peter Pan Collar + Cozy Cardigan

Give your favorite cardigan an upgrade with a fun collar underneath. Keep the rest of your look simple by finishing off with denim and minimal accessories.

Statement Collar Outfit: Embroidered Collar + Checkered Pants

If you're feeling adventurous, try working clashing prints into your look. For a quirky iteration of a classic striped blouse, opt for La Veste's School Shirt, which features a cute zig-zag embroidery on the collar.

Statement Collar Outfit: Collar Over Sweater + Loose Trousers + Square-Toe Heels

Throw a plain sweater over your collared top, and keep the bottom half of your look relaxed. Influencer Tamu McPherson opted for loose pastel trousers and chic square-toe heels.

Statement Collar Outfit: Pointy Collar + Coordinating Sweater

If you want to dip your toes in the trend, try out a pointy collar. Consider copying influencer Alyssa Coscarelli by layering the top under a sweater in the same color range for a cohesive finish.

Statement Collar Outfit: Lace Collar + Tweed Jacket

Keep your ensemble refined by coupling a lace collar with a polished tweed jacket. The look will instantly take you from the office to happy hour.

Statement Collar Outfit: Oversized Collar + Fresh Hues & Quirky Prints

Dive into the trend with an eye-catching, oversized collar. To make your look really standout, pair the collar with punchy colors and bold prints, as displayed by TZR's Aemilia Madden.

Statement Collar Outfit: Embroidered Collar + Leather Pants

Miu Miu's Compact Egyptian Poplin Blouse was a must-wear item seen during street style at fashion month. Consider wearing the blouse without any layers on top to give it the attention it deserves. And before you pull out your shorts, couple the puff-sleeve blouse with on-trend leather pants.

Statement Collar Outfit: Detachable Lace Collar + All Denim

Head-to-toe denim is a classic look that never fails, but add a lovey lace collar in the mix to give the look a little something extra.