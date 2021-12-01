Though you may have pulled out your holiday decorations immediately after finishing your Thanksgiving dinner (don’t worry, you’re not the only one), the first day of December means the season has officially started. Therefore, your schedule this month is likely filled with plenty of parties, gift exchanges, and dinners. No matter what the vibe is at these festivities, you can rely on a minimalist winter outfit to fit the dress code. (Oh, and congrats, you’re going to finish off 2021 mastering streamlined style.)

Sure, minimalist outfits might conjure up an image of something simple like a cream cardigan, straight-leg denim, and leather loafers — however, there are tons of other creative ensemble formulas you can explore. Whether you like to play with various cutouts or mix together contrasting textures (leather and suede are always a winning duo), you can still do all of that while keeping things looking elevated.

Plus, the beauty of minimalist dressing is the fact that a lot of pieces can be worn over and over again this month, without anyone blinking an eye. Take, for instance, a simple gray cardigan — which can be dressed up with a silk dress underneath, or it can feel more relaxed when paired with loose denim and sneakers. And since you’ll be wearing these pieces on repeat, consider investing in high-quality finds that’ll last you for more than one season.

Below, get inspired with these 31 minimalist winter outfit ideas. Don’t be afraid to transition your favorite looks into next year, too.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

50 Shades Of Gray

Getting sick of constantly falling back on head-to-toe black? Switch things up and opt for an all-gray ensemble, lovingly called a groutfit.

Lean On Loafers

Though you might be one to wear sneakers seven days a week, try swapping out your kicks for a luxe pair of loafers. The shoe gives a laid-back outfit a cool dressed-up feel.

Quirky Cardi

If you’re a minimalist who also loves trying out color, a playful stripe-detail cardigan is probably right up your alley. Layer another print under the knit and finish off with a fuzzy tan jacket to ground the look.

Set Aside Your Denim

Instead of your go-to jeans, try adding a new bottom into the mix, like casual khaki trousers. Pair the pants with cream separates for a visually pleasing color palette.

Strategic Layering

Winter is all about smart layering. A new technique to try out: Throw an oversized crewneck sweater over your favorite dress for extra warmth.

Warm(ish)-Weather Outerwear

If you live somewhere where it doesn’t get too cold, a puffer vest should suffice. Boost your mood in an orange hue that will still coordinate well with your neutrals.

Elevated Athleisure

On those days where you’re hardly leaving the house, feel cute and comfy in a full athleisure look. A fun unitard and oversized scrunchie will do the trick.

Unexpected Color Pairing

Traditionally, brown and black weren’t thought of as a coordinated color combination. However, it seems that notion is no longer. Test this theory out with a brown leather jacket and black booties.

Back To Basics

Not super motivated to put together an outfit? You can always lean on your basics, like a black cardigan, leggings, and a chic handbag.

Fun Contrasting

Yes, you can stay minimal while also experimenting with joyful hues. To do this, choose basic pieces in pastel tones like purple and blue. The outcome is elevated, yet exciting.

Trend-Driven

Try styling your sleek leather pants with a trendy animal print top. Then, offset the pieces with a simple trench coat and sneakers.

Fall Meets Winter

Not quite ready to let go of your favorite fall dresses? You don’t have to. Just style the frock with a beanie, knee-high boots, and a puffer to make it cold weather-approved.

Kick Up Your Knits

If you’re eager to amp up a ribbed matching set, a pop of color via a handbag will bring your look to the next level.

Weekend Cool

Even if you’re not staying in, a pair of relaxed knit pants can easily be styled for the outdoors. Couple the bottoms with a quilted jacket, vivid sweater, and chunky boots for a cool weekend getup.

Everyday Staples

No matter if your day is spent on the couch sending emails or headed into the office for a day of meetings, you can turn to a white knit dress. Throw some dainty jewelry and chic booties into the mix and you’re set.

Add Some Fuzziness

According to fashion girls, furry bucket hats are going strong for winter. It turns out, the accessory adds a fun element to a simple sweatsuit.

Modern School Uniform

Some might cringe at the sight of their old school uniform, however, there’s no denying the appeal of a pleated midi skirt. Layer a retro-looking sweatshirt over it for a modern take on the schoolgirl look.

On-Trend Palette

ICYMI: Brown is the new black. If you’re on board with the emerging color trend, try styling one statement piece with tan separates.

Transitional Trench

Though the dropping temperatures will eventually call for a puffer, make the most out of your sleek trench coat during the beginning of the month. Top off the outfit with a printed bucket hat and you’re both timeless and on-trend.

Slip Into Silk

A silk midi skirt will be in heavy rotation for all the events you have this month. For a more casual occasion, pair the piece with a shiny trench, tee, beaded bag, and fluffy shoes.

Going-Out PJs

Pajamas are no longer reserved just for home anymore. In fact, a printed silk set can fly for lunch dates or trips to the store with the addition of a long wool coat.

Hold On To Your Blanket

Tempted to leave the house with your blanket still wrapped around you? Well, now you can with all the blanket-looking coats on the market. Finish off with sweats and sneakers and you’ll feel right at home, no matter where you are.

Functional Fur

Slippers that can be worn outside the house? You can thank Prada for that. Wear the label’s cozy babies with your streamlined basics to make them feel appropriate for the outdoors.

Versatile Outerwear

A long wrap-around coat not only works as your final layering piece, but can also be worn alone as a dress. But, if you’re worried about your legs getting cold, throw on leggings.

Puffer On Puffer

Who says you can only wear one puffer piece in your look? As proven below, a puffer jacket paired with a bag in the same material looks (and feels!) oh-so-cool.

Sunshine Yellow

Fight the winter gloom with a joyful yellow ensemble. Pick pieces that have slightly different shades for your own take on tonal dressing.

Elevated Cutouts

While you might not have always thought of cutouts as being especially elevated, that’s changing. Case in point: The bodysuit here by Angie Bauer. Follow the stylist’s lead and team up a luxe bodysuit with a midi skirt and sleek sandals (if weather permits).

Art Of Layering

All a simple dress or jacket needs is some minimal jewelry. Don’t be afraid to layer multiple necklaces, bracelets, and rings.

New Neutrals

Though it’s not *technically* a neutral, a dark green turtleneck works well with a multitude of colors, from light gray to navy.

Playful Prints

If you’re a minimalist who's also a sucker for prints, incorporate a black and white checkered sweater into your winter wardrobe. Allow the knit to shine by wearing it with only black pieces.

Effortlessly Cool

When in doubt, throw on a cropped sweater and loose denim. Then, finish off with cool accessories like oversized sunnies, a luxe belt, and a printed scarf.