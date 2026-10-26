Ballet dancers have been muses for creatives over the past few centuries. Édouard Manet, Edgar Degas, and Pablo Picasso are among the many artists who have drawn inspiration from the dance form and its mystique. The grace, movement, athleticism, and element of performance all kept them deeply influenced, and the appeal of ballet is just as present today — particularly in the fashion world. While elements like ballet slippers, satin ribbons, and leotards have had plenty of en vogue moments over the past couple of decades, the balletcore movement specifically really came into its own just a few years ago. And now, with the help of celebrities like Tinashe, Rosalía, Olivia Rodrigo, and more, celebrities in tutus are taking the trend further than ever.

Of course, no roundup of celebrity tutus would be complete without acknowledging some of the greatest to ever do it. Without Sarah Jessica Parker’s iconic Sex and the City look that paired a pink tank top with a tiered tulle skirt, we probably wouldn’t have the many A-list balletcore looks that followed. And shortly after that, actor Lara Flynn Boyle turned up to the 2002 Golden Globes looking like a Degas painting come to life, with a fully-fledged, baby pink ballerina ensemble by David Cardona that included a suede bodice, Swarovski crystal-encrusted skirt, and Chanel heels with wrap-around ribbons. Costume-y? Yes. Memorable? Absolutely.

Since 2022, fashion houses like Miu Miu, Ferragamo, Chanel, and Simone Rocha have exhibited collections that were overtly inspired by ballet. And celebs have taken the bait, with such notable names as Rihanna, Serena Williams, and And Just Like That-era SJP all doing takes on the tutu. And with Jonathan Anderson’s Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection for Christian Dior — which included a number of flouncy, voluminous tiered tulle skirts — it’s no surprise that more and more trendsetters are turning to the dancer skirt. From Misty Copeland’s tulle-trimmed blazer at the 2026 Academy Awards to Rosalía's balletcore punk look in NYC, new interpretations are showing just how versatile this statement piece can actually be.

Ahead, see a few of the moments that made tutus one of 2026’s biggest trends.

Misty Copeland

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Styled by Karla Welch, the world-renowned dancer attended the 2026 Academy Awards in a David Koma creation with a softly draped ivory skirt and cropped structured jacket, finished with tiers of tulle ruffles as a subtle nod to her ballet background.

Dior Fall/Winter 2026

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Known for his whimsical style, Jonathan Anderson has actually been mostly restrained design-wise as Creative Director for Dior. Focused on modern interpretations of the house’s signature codes, his work has been distinctly light and feminine, which was perfectly exemplified by the floaty tiered tutu-skirts on his Fall/Winter 2026 runway.

Rosalía

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While supporting her Lux tour, the Spanish singer has been spotted in a myriad of tutus — from a Yasmina Atta-designed look with a latex top and studded belts to her Erik Charlotte Spring/Summer 2027 lace and tulle corset dress for Saturday Night Live.

Chappel Roan & Olivia Rodrigo

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For their ‘80s-inspired “Expectations” music video, Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan sported retro tulle confections, paired with vintage designer pieces.

Tinashe

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“Too Easy” singer Tinashe recently doubled down on the trend with back-to-back tutus, first at the Academy Museum Gala in Agro Studio Spring 2027, then at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in an all-white Erik Charlotte look. The contrasting versions proved that the ballet-inspired skirt can be styled for red carpet galas and playful pop culture moments alike.