Rosalía may not have taken the stage at her headlining Madison Square Garden show just yet (she brings her Lux tour to the iconic New York City venue tonight, June 17), but that didn’t stop her from delivering a fashion-forward opening act to her concert wardrobe.

Ahead of her show, the global pop star hit the streets of Soho wearing a balletcore-meets-punk-rock-dancer look comprising a latex tank top with a deep V-neckline, layered over a lacey blue bow-adorned chocolate brown bra, completed by a pale pink tutu held up by two belts — one in white leather and another featuring three rows of silver metal studs.

The ensemble was made by London-based independent designer Yasmina, someone whom Rosalía and her stylist, Jose Carayol, have seemingly become fans of in the last few months. Back in March, the singer wore a graphite-hued mini wool dress with leather trimming from the label’s Collection 1, pairing it with oversized blacked-out sunglasses and her now-signature long dark brown wavy hair.

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Though her pre-show look is certainly an inventive one, the ballerina vibes are nothing new for the singer. In fact, the edgy take on the typically soft, high-femme aesthetic aligns perfectly with the rollout of her recent album release. In the debut performance at the Brit Awards for the Lux album’s lead single, Berghain, Rosalía sported a similarly shaped custom Vivienne Westwood gown, inspired by a mini bridal look from Andreas Kronthaler’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection for the brand. On the red carpet for the same event, she donned a feather-y, Black Swan-esque two-piece Chanel gown by Matthieu Blazy.

As a tease to the many tutus, leotards, pointe shoes, and other dance-themed garments she wears during her concert, it only made sense that Rosalía and Carayol homed in further on the dancer off-duty energy.