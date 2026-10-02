There simply aren’t enough events in life that allow one to really dress like a fairytale princess — even for celebrities. Sure, the Oscars and the Met Gala are formal occasions, but between the relatively staid vibes of the former and the themed dress code of the latter, one seldom sees looks that feel really fantastical. One exception? The New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala, where every little girl — regardless of gender or age — can be a ballerina princess. And at this year’s event, Sarah Jessica Parker was exactly that in a silver-streaked braided ponytail that was just begging to be let out of the window of a tower.

At the gala, held at New York City’s Lincoln Center on Oct. 1, Parker graced the red carpet in an A-line Simone Rocha gown (which featured embroidered roses and very ballet-appropriate pink satin ribbon detailing). But the crowning glory of the look, pun intended, was without a doubt the hair: Swept back with silver strands highlighting the front and sides of the style, the extra-long lengths were plaited into a fishtail braid ponytail with a pink ribbon woven throughout.

Not only was the hairstyle spot-on for the event — it’s also perfectly aligned with the current trend of intricate, Pinterest-worthy braids. As hairstylist Rashuna Durham told TZR, looks that are as pretty as they are elegant are having a major moment. “We’re seeing a shift back toward hairstyles that feel polished but effortless,” said Durham. “Fashion and beauty are embracing softer, more romantic silhouettes.”

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All that said, if anyone knows the power in contrast, it’s SJP. So, for makeup, the Sex and the City star — who serves as vice chair of the New York City Ballet’s board of directors — actually went for a little edge, pairing luminous pink blush with a sparkly, kohl-rimmed smoky eye. Carrie Bradshaw would definitely approve.