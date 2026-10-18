It’s peak gala season, which can only mean one thing: Your favorite fashion stars are out and about in their best black-tie attire. And unsurprisingly, the 2026 Academy Museum Gala was no exception. On Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, celebrities gathered for the annual fundraiser that supports the institution's educational programs and preservation endeavors. This year’s attendees included a mix of emerging and established stars of stage and screen alike — from Inde Navarrette, Cole Escola, and Maya Hawke to Jessica Lange and Pamela Anderson — all of whom offered their own interpretation of Hollywood glam.

Whereas last year included some decidedly daring fashion moments — like Kim Kardashian’s Margiela face covering, Jenna Ortega’s sculpted leaf bodice, and Rebecca Hall’s trompe l'oeil Thom Browne gown — Saturday’s event was comparatively low-key. Still, it was not without some major moments. For example, some celebs went classic in black suits and gowns, adding a twist through texture, softly draped silhouettes, and modern proportions. However, those who chose color — like Sarah Pidgeon, Naomi Ackie, and Cailee Spaeny — leaned all the way with fully saturated shades of red, violet, and pink. In addition to the vivid use of color, the A-list guests predictably modeled some of the biggest fashion trends, with sculpted tailoring, sheer layers, and voluminous silhouettes all on display.

Beyond the looks, the evening was marked by some dynamic duos in attendance. Sisters Elle and Dakota Fanning arrived together, and Pitch Perfect co-stars Brittany Snow and Anna Kendrick had a cute moment on the carpet. For a more in-depth look at who was there — and what they wore — keep reading.

Charlize Theron

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Theron, who was honored with the Icon Award, leaned into the lingerie dressing trend in a sheer black dress by Haider Ackermann for Tom Ford, detailed with cutouts and delicate embellishments.

Taylor Swift

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Swift, who performed at the event, was the epitome of old Hollywood glamour in a pale blue, pleated gown by Dior.

Hailey Bieber

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The Rhode founder arrived in a candy pink floor-length sheath, custom-made by Chanel.

Sabrina Carpenter

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The “Manchild” singer showed up to support her friend and collaborator, Swift, wearing a custom cobalt blue gown by Giorgio Armani and Chopard jewels.

Kendall Jenner

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The supermodel’s custom Valentino offered a fresh take on a classic pattern and color palette.

Karlie Kloss

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The supermodel stunned in a slinky black Alaïa slip, punctuated by a feather-adorned waist detail and Cartier jewelry.

Teyana Taylor

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Taylor shut down the carpet wearing a turquoise breastplate and sheer floral skirt from Schiaparelli’s Fall/Winter 2026 Couture collection.

Janelle Monáe

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Always one to make a statement, Monae spread her wings (literally) in a Robert Wun butterfly gown, complete with a mermaid skirt silhouette and actual wings extending from the look’s bodice.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

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Chopra Jonas went for a muted ensemble, donning a cream-colored silk Vivienne Westwood gown with subtle floral embroidery across the top’s draped neckline.

Tinashe

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The “Melatonin” singer wore a three-in-one gown from Agro Studio’s Spring 2027 collection. The design offered not just three shades of purple, but also three varying fabrics, making for a highly textural and contrasting look.

Olivia Munn

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Wearing a design by the late Bob Mackie, Munn gleamed in gold.

Lili Reinhart

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Fresh off her Love Hypothesis press tour, Reinhart took a break from rom-com references and sported custom Giorgio Armani instead.

Hunter Schafer

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The Euphoria star wore a classic black-tie look designed by Prada.

Inde Navarrette

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The Obsession star wowed in a polka-dotted, tiered tulle gown from Schiaparelli’s Fall/Winter 2026 Couture collection.

Kristen Wiig

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Styled by Karla Welch, Wiig wore Chanel’s take on the classic tux, updated with modern proportions.

Tracee Ellis Ross

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No stranger to a bold statement, the Pattern Beauty founder selected a marigold-colored, beaded fringe Balenciaga dress — fresh off the Paris Fashion Week runway.

Maya Hawke

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The Stranger Things star chose a Prada dress with a textured finish that made it look like it was literally dripping with jewels.

Brittany Snow

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Snow’s slinky, sequin red dress was straight from Max Mara’s Resort 2027 collection, minus the oversized coat it was featured with on the runway.

Cole Escola

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Comedian and Tony Award winner Escola went for a vampy look in a dramatically draped black cape dress by Chanel.

Sarah Pidgeon

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In a knee-length, orange-red sequin dress from Chanel’s Fall/Winter 2026 Couture collection, Pidgeon subverted the standard black-tie look.

Naomi Ackie

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Ackie was one of the attendees to fully embrace color, in a voluminous violet Balenciaga gown with Boucheron jewelry.

Anna Kendrick

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Kendrick’s plunging peplum gown came from Georges Chakra’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection.

Greta Lee

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Lee wore Dior’s second striking blue look of the evening, wearing a gathered dress completely covered in sparkling beadwork.

Emma Chamberlain

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Showing off a darker shade of brown hair in her now-signature pixie cut, Chamberlain wore a deep red halter-neck gown by Giorgio Armani, styled by Jared Ellner.

Alexa Demie

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Fresh off her appearance at the Chanel Spring/Summer 2027 show in Paris, Demie wore a custom pale blue feathery gown by the French house.

Kim Kardashian

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Kardashian was decidedly demure in an ivory strapless dress from the Balenciaga archives.

Pamela Anderson

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The Showgirl star opted for a lined version of a sheer skirt and white button-down from Carolina Herrera’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection, accessorizing the ensemble with Pandora jewelry.

Mia Goth

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Another take on the classic black dress came from Goth, who went with a ‘70s-inspired silhouette by Christian Dior.

Elizabeth Debicki

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The star of The Crown wore a custom laminated jersey look by Antonin Tron’s Balmain.

Cailee Spaeny

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With its dramatic train and punchy pink color, Spaeny’s Valentino Spring/Summer 2027 gown was a showstopper.

Elle Fanning

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Dressed in custom Valentino, Fanning’s whimsical gown featured a butterfly bodice and multicolored skirt and cape.

Dakota Fanning

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Another sheer selection was Fanning’s black lace dress with an asymmetrical neckline.

Zoey Deutch

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Also in a textured Prada gown, Deutch’s floor-length, long-sleeve column dress was a standout.

Amandla Stenberg

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Stenberg’s butterfly-adorned dress was straight off Zimmerman’s Spring/Summer 2027 runway.