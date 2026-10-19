Over the past year, lingerie-inspired dressing has emerged as the fashion trend celebrities just can’t get enough of. So naturally, when it was time to walk the pink carpet at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, celeb attendees were sure to bring their best bra tops, thigh-high stockings, exposed corsets, and sheer layers. What could be more fitting attire for the brand that first brought boudoir style into the mainstream?

On Sunday, Oct. 18, Victoria’s Secret held its annual runway show — its third since taking a five-year hiatus as the iconic lingerie label rebranded to address a demand for diversity and inclusion. Following the break, shows included a myriad of influencers, musicians, actors, and models in addition to the well-known angels like Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, and Candice Swanepoel. And that isn’t just limited to the runway, but to the celebrity guests as well. This year, in addition to performers Megan Thee Stallion, Tate McRae, Katseye, and Megan Maroney, the pink guest list was graced by buzzworthy stars like Emira D’Spain, Lisa Rinna, and True Whitaker.

"I came to eat, I came to devour, and that's what I’m gonna do on the runway, " Megan Thee Stallion told reporters on the carpet, dressed in a plunging metallic dress with a feathered train. Ahead, see how she and other attendees leaned into the lingerie trend — both in subtle and more over-the-top sexy ways.

Megan Thee Stallion

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The “Anything Goes” rapper told reporters she wanted to look like a “pink diamond” for the annual affair, a feat she accomplished with her dazzling pink-and-black dress with a dramatic feathered train.

Tate McRae

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Dressed in a butterfly motif bra top and hip-high slit skirt, the “Housewife” singer channeled Mariah Carey in the early aughts.

True Whitaker

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With her satin bra and mini skirt topped with a black fur bolero, the I Love LA star officially got the bombshell memo.

Katseye

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Before their runway performance, the “Wild” singers showed off their harmonious yet individual style in a series of looks with plunging necklines and sheer fabrics.

Emira D’Spain

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The influencer and Next Gen NYC star took lingerie dressing literally in her lacy corset top and exposed garter belt.

Madison LeCroy

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For her take on bombshell dressing, the Southern Charm star selected a champagne dress with super sexy cutouts and a thigh-high slit.

Romy Mars

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Mars took a more conservative approach to the lingerie trend in a sheer pencil skirt with beaded fringed trim.

Aariana Rose

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Model and activist Aariana Rose paired two timelessly sexy motifs — animal print and a low-cut neckline — for her pink carpet attire.

Lisa Rinna

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One of 2026’s biggest fashion darlings, Rinna was the latest celeb to try the tutu trend, which she paired with a cropped fur jacket and fascinator.

Megan Maroney

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The country star, who performed on the runway, gave major showgirl vibes in a draped mini dress with fringe and embellishments.