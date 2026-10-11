The concept of wearing corsetry, bra tops, slip dresses, exposed garters, and more outside the bedroom is nothing new for A-listers. For nearly a century, famous faces like Marlene Dietrich, Madonna, and Marilyn Monroe have put their own spin on underwear-as-outerwear, each decade having its own unique moment — whether it be semi-sheer looks or nearly naked dresses (think visible butt cracks and pasties). But after a few years of momentum, we have finally reached peak trend moment, with celebrities from Zoë Kravitz to Lisa to Emma Stone all embracing lingerie dressing more than ever before.

It used to be that such a seductive — even scandalous — way of dressing was only championed by edgier stars who weren’t afraid to make a bold statement. And even then, lingerie-inspired looks were reserved for certain events, like the Grammys, the VMAs, and even the Met Gala. But now that these styles have been on major Fashion Week runways from Paris to New York, they’re not just for the exhibitionists. Subdued takes on the trend, like a simple lace slip dress, have made it feel more approachable, even elegant enough to step onto the Academy Awards red carpet. But of course, more extreme versions still exist for celebs who love to make a splash.

A perfect recent example of the pared-down approach is Emma Stone, who stepped out on Thursday, Oct. 8, in a straight-off-the-runway style from Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection. Her slinky, strappy, underpinning-inspired dress had walked the runway just days before. Pairing it with timeless accessories, Stone proved that lingerie dressing doesn’t always have to feel so provocative. Whether you love the Bugonia actor’s take or something a little more shocking, 2026’s best celebrity lingerie looks include something for everybody. Ahead, see them in all their barely-there glory.

Emma Stone

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For the premiere of The Debut in New York City on Oct. 7, Stone stepped out in a slinky Louis Vuitton slip dress that debuted at Paris Fashion Week just days before.

Zoe Saldaña

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The perfect balance of sexiness and elegance, Saldaña’s Saint Laurent Oscars dress paired a lacy corset bust and softly draped maxi skirt.

Lisa

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One of many celebs to try the trend at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, Lisa arrived in a sheer, lingerie-inspired dress by The Attico, topped with a Quine Lin fur coat.

Irina Shayk

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For this year’s Venice Film Festival, the supermodel stunned on the red carpet in a lace-up dress that exposed her stockings and undergarments.

Jenna Ortega

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The Wednesday star attended the 2026 Actor Awards in a silky slip dress and thigh-high stockings, a look from Christian Cowan's Fall 2026 collection.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

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Noted Saint Laurent fan, Edgar-Jones sat front row at the men’s show for the brand in a sheer lace bodysuit and skirt combo designed by Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello.

Julia Fox

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Never one to shy away from exposed dressing, Fox attended Marc Jacobs’ Spring 2027 show in a tonal purple look that paired an asymmetrical slip dress and lacy thigh-high stockings. This followed a similar, ‘80-coded ensemble she wore to the brand’s show in February.

Zoë Kravitz

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For this year’s Golden Globe Awards, Kravitz swapped her usual black lace for another take on lingerie dressing by Saint Laurent. This time, she chose a peachy slip dress with ivory lace trim.

Teyana Taylor

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Taylor’s Zuhair Murad coat dress at the VMAs was pure boudoir fantasy, with its sheer lace fabrication and feather trim.

Tate McRae

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Stepping out during Paris Fashion Week, the “Tit for Tat” singer styled a pair of black leather pants with a layered lace top and bralette.

Kylie Jenner

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Jenner interpreted this year’s Met Gala theme of “fashion is art” with a custom Schiaparelli gown that revealed a sfumato effect corset.

Hailey Bieber

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At the Australian premiere of Wuthering Heights, the Rhode founder turned heads on the carpet in a delicate lace gown by Saint Laurent, a perfect match for the film’s gothic romance.