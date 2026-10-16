From the moment Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan’s music video was teased in a collab post on Wednesday, Oct. 14, fans knew they would be in for a wild ride — both in terms of a new take on an already viral song, but for what also promised to be a campy, ‘80s treat. “Expectations”, a track from Rodrigo’s You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, has been all over TikTok for weeks, but a single snapshot of the two songstresses clad in tutus and oversized hair bows made it clear that fashion eye candy was on the way.

Set in a series of ‘80s game shows, the video — directed by Bardia Zeinali and styled by Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo and Briana Andalore — immediately conjures up another iconic pop collab, “Telephone” by Lady Gaga featuring Beyoncé. And that’s not just because they both have a prominent use of baby bangs. Like the 2010 music video, “Expectations” includes a myriad of costume changes as Rodrigo and Roan take on different personas. Each character offers a different angle of ‘80s-era fashion, from punk to prom queen to powerful business woman. This plays out immediately, as three “Olivias” are presented in a send-up of The Dating Game, hosted by David Byrne. One wears pink cat-eye sunglasses and a birdcage veil hat, another a 2010 Tony Bowls prom dress, and yet another a punky checkered dress, floral choker necklace, and red two-tone tights.

Phoenix Johnson/Courtesy of Olivia Rodrigo

From there, more looks unfold as Roan joins in for “Sister Squabble”, clad in a teal, structured skirt suit with black gloves — something you might see Annie Potts wearing in Pretty in Pink. After a quick transition, the “Hot to Go!” singer is in a pink floral dress with feather trim, then a tartan plaid top and pants with a black tutu. Lastly, she sports a leopard peplum coat with pink fur trim, a tired tulle skirt, sheer purple tights, and red platform pumps.

As they move through the various sequences, Rodrigo changes into a vintage leather pencil skirt and pink “Adored” tee with a matching beret and acetate glasses, styled with sheer black polka dot tights by Wolford and white pumps. This look is followed by a Miss Claire Sullivan black bolero and polka dot balconette bra, paired with a vintage Saint Laurent gold pencil skirt — perfectly aligned with the brand’s most recent collection by Anthony Vaccarello for Spring 2027. And for her “Telephone” moment riding shotgun with Roan, she wears a vintage studded top by Dolce & Gabbana with a baby pink tutu and oversized hair bow.

Phoenix Johnson/Courtesy of Olivia Rodrigo

The “Expectations” video is just the latest example of yet another ‘80s fashion resurgence, following jazzercise-esque ensembles by Julia Fox as well as Ganni x Lululemon’s Flashdance-inspired collab. And while their decidedly camp take on the era — utilizing a seamless mix of vintage and contemporary pieces — is on the more costume-y side, don’t be surprised if you start to see more tutus paired with bra tops and tights running around town.