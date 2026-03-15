They’re here: the 98th Academy Awards. As the final stop on the awards season circuit, the ceremony never fails to deliver viral moments — who could ever forget the internet-breaking selfies from the 2014 show? — and, of course, impeccable style. It seems celebrities have once again saved their best ensembles for last, as the 2026 Oscars red carpet showcased plenty of scene-stealing fashion looks.

On Sunday night, droves of celebrities hit the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, posing up a storm for the cameras. One such person was Rose Byrne, who was among the first to arrive. The A-lister made her grand entrance in a Dior look featuring beaded floral embroidery and a long train. Next up was Chase Infiniti, who has already garnered much buzz for her custom lavender ruffled Louis Vuitton gown. Hollywood’s newest fashion boy and Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams, one the other hand, strolled onto the red carpet clad in a sharp black Balenciaga suit. With this year’s nominees including the likes of Kate Hudson, Elle Fanning, Jessie Buckley, and Rose Byrne, the style is sure to be one of the books.

Below, take in all the best fashion moments from the 2026 Oscars red carpet.

Jessie Buckley

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In custom Chanel.

Wunmi Mosaku

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In custom Louis Vuitton.

Demi Moore

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In custom Gucci.

Kieran Culkin

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In Paul Smith.

Odessa A’zion

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In Valentino Haute Couture.

Ariana Greenblatt

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In vintage Dior.

Felicity Jones

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In Prada.

Mckenna Grace

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In Vera Wang.

Audrey Nuna

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In custom Thom Browne.

Heidi Klum

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In Chrome Hearts.

Barbie Ferreira

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In GapStudi by Zac Posen.

Renate Reinsve

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In Louis Vuitton.

Chase Infiniti

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In Louis Vuitton.

Rose Byrne

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In Dior.

Amelia Dimoldenberg

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In Ralph Lauren.

Charithra Chandran

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In Miss Sohee.

Hudson Williams

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In Balenciaga.

Reece Feldman

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In custom Tanner Fletcher.