(Red Carpet)
The 2026 Oscars Looks We’ll Be Thinking About All Week
They’re already etched into fashion history.
They’re here: the 98th Academy Awards. As the final stop on the awards season circuit, the ceremony never fails to deliver viral moments — who could ever forget the internet-breaking selfies from the 2014 show? — and, of course, impeccable style. It seems celebrities have once again saved their best ensembles for last, as the 2026 Oscars red carpet showcased plenty of scene-stealing fashion looks.
On Sunday night, droves of celebrities hit the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, posing up a storm for the cameras. One such person was Rose Byrne, who was among the first to arrive. The A-lister made her grand entrance in a Dior look featuring beaded floral embroidery and a long train. Next up was Chase Infiniti, who has already garnered much buzz for her custom lavender ruffled Louis Vuitton gown. Hollywood’s newest fashion boy and Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams, one the other hand, strolled onto the red carpet clad in a sharp black Balenciaga suit. With this year’s nominees including the likes of Kate Hudson, Elle Fanning, Jessie Buckley, and Rose Byrne, the style is sure to be one of the books.
Below, take in all the best fashion moments from the 2026 Oscars red carpet.
Jessie Buckley
In custom Chanel.
Wunmi Mosaku
In custom Louis Vuitton.
Demi Moore
In custom Gucci.
Kieran Culkin
In Paul Smith.
Odessa A’zion
In Valentino Haute Couture.
Ariana Greenblatt
In vintage Dior.
Felicity Jones
In Prada.
Mckenna Grace
In Vera Wang.
Audrey Nuna
In custom Thom Browne.
Heidi Klum
In Chrome Hearts.
Barbie Ferreira
In GapStudi by Zac Posen.
Renate Reinsve
In Louis Vuitton.
Chase Infiniti
In Louis Vuitton.
Rose Byrne
In Dior.
Amelia Dimoldenberg
In Ralph Lauren.
Charithra Chandran
In Miss Sohee.
Hudson Williams
In Balenciaga.
Reece Feldman
In custom Tanner Fletcher.