Confession: Summer is not a favorite of mine. Perhaps it’s my status as a born-and-raised Los Angeles girl — it’s perpetually summer here — but once June hits, I just find myself overheated, unmotivated, and uninspired in the wardrobe department. The West Coast uniform of jean shorts and a breathable tank or tee is an easy go-to for beach days and outdoor movie viewing, but the mid-year months don’t often allow for much sartorial creativity beyond that. This season, I resolved to change that. I wanted to infuse some excitement into my summer ensembles, hoping they’d also help change my feelings around the season itself, which I’ve always found lackluster (I’m more of a fall girl, to be honest). At the risk of being a millennial cliché, I turned to the holy grail of style inspiration, Carrie Bradshaw (whose looks were styled by iconic costume designer Patricia Fields), to help guide my summer style. And, lo and behold, her aesthetic powers are still stronger and more influential than ever.

Unsurprisingly, there was no shortage of summer-adjacent ensembles to reference. If anything, condensing my list to five looks was the real challenge. I needed to ensure each felt both wearable and somewhat easy to emulate, as well as appropriate for LA. Ahead, the fruits of my nostalgic deep-dive: See my Carrie-inspired summer outfits that made my least favorite season not only bearable, but fun.

Look #1: Track Shorts + Peasant Top

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One of the key components to Bradshaw’s fashion prowess lies in her juxtaposition play. The Sex and the City protagonist was famously known for her ability to pair items that would traditionally not be paired together. For example, in a Season 3 episode, Bradshaw takes her boyfriend’s dog for a walk in track shorts, a peasant top, and red mule heels. I took this loop for a spin on a recent stroll with my own pup, opting for a loose-fitting blouse from Free People and navy athletic shorts from the brand’s FP Movement collection. For footwear, I chose flip-flop tortoise heels from Steve Madden.

Outfit #2: Capris + Sheer Top + Head Scarf

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Bradshaw was a big fan of a headscarf. One of my favorite looks of hers from the show included a pastel, watercolor headpiece paired with gray capris, a white sheer tank, and mesh black pumps. For a summer work lunch, I reimagined the ensemble via gingham print knee pants from Abercrombie & Fitch, a belted ivory sheer tunic, and a pastel floral scarf I picked up at a vintage market in Paris. In lieu of the pumps, I opted for my go-to jelly kitten-heeled sandals from Dolce Vita (I’ve worn them with everything this summer).

Outfit #3: White Dress + Statement Belt

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For this seasonal experiment, I knew I would need to lean into Bradshaw’s penchant for statement belts at some point. One of my favorite looks from the series that best encapsulates this is from Season 4, when Bradshaw attends a frat party with Samantha Jones. She wears a white smocked strapless dress which is accessorized with a wide butterfly-embellished waist belt. To be clear, I attempted to try out a similar belt style and found it unflattering for my short torso. I instead swapped in a layered gold chain belt, which I found suited me better. Instead of heels, I went with jelly flat sandals and then styled my hair in pigtail braids á la Bradshaw.

Outfit #4: Floral Jeans + Frilly Blouse

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The Y2K-loved statement blouse is having a moment again, and no one embraced it in its heyday more than Bradshaw. A favorite look of mine involved a bright pink frilly blouse with shredded sleeves, which the writer paired with jeans embellished with painted flowers. I found a modern version of the bottoms at Alice + Olivia, and a more bohemian rendition of the blouse at Dôen. I topped off the look with a hobo Freja bag, before heading out for a day of shopping.

Outfit #5: Tank With Flower Embellishment + Pink Statement Pants

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One of Bradshaw’s most signature tropes is the pinned rosette. For the better half of Season 3, the protagonist donned a flower attachment on everything from dresses and coats to a simple classic tank. The latter look felt easiest to reimagine for the current summer season, especially considering Tory Burch’s version for Spring/Summer 2026 is currently available (and an it girl fave). I recreated Carrie’s look worn on a Season 3 visit to boyfriend Aidan Shaw’s furniture store, which included pink trousers and a Dior Saddle bag (another Bradshaw go-to). For my rendition, I went with fitted flared pants from Rezek Studio, the aforementioned Tory Burch tank top, and a vintage green rattan crossbody bag from Prada.