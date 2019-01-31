10 Brands To Shop If You're Obsessed With Reformation

If you have ever attended a wedding and spotted a group of fashion-forward women standing together while wearing similar variations of the same romantic and breezy floral dress, it’s likely thanks to Reformation. The Los Angeles brand is not only beloved for its eco-conscious message, but also for its retro-bohemian designs that are equally good for every day and formal events. For those relentlessly looking for other brands like Reformation that have also nailed the modern take on vintage design, there are plenty of alternatives worth shopping. Take the labels With Jéan and Ciao Lucia for example, which both carry that effortless West Coast vibe.

You can trace Reformation’s cult-like following back to celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber who have adored the brand from the start. But, the fact that standout styles (the Kendall Jenner-approved newsprint jeans, for instance) can sell out overnight is a testament to how the brand continuously stays ahead of the trends and keeps customers coming back. However, if you are beginning to think your closet looks like a Reformation showroom, and you want to add a bit of variety, know there are other options to shop. Below, you’ll find 10 alternative brands that channel the Ref-esque vibe, but will also help to diversify your wardrobe.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

DIARRABLU

If you have a casual beach wedding on your social calendar, you’ll want to hunt for a wedding guest dress at DIARRABLU. Founded by Diarra Bousso, the contemporary brand prioritizes uplifting African artisans by sourcing items out of Dakar, Senegal. Plus, DIARRABLU also upholds sustainable tenets by utilizing organic Senegalese cotton, lyocell, and cupro.

With Jéan

With Jéan was founded by two besties, Sami Lorking-Tanner and Evangeline Titilas, in 2017. Ever since then, the easy-breezy brand has become a regular hot spot for fashion girls. With Jéan’s flirty pieces are also liked by TikTok’s style creators and micro influencers. A few of the TikTok-approved pieces include the button-up Forest Dress and garden party-inspired Tulip Top — both of which sold out due to their viral buzz and just recently came back in stock.

Ciao Lucia

Ciao Lucia is the brand for those who want to channel an eternal vacation look, which sums up its beach-ready aesthetic. Founded by Lucy Akin in June 2017 and inspired by the French Riviera and the Amalfi Coast, every item from Ciao Lucia’s inventory carries a sun-soaked vibe that parallels Reformation’s laid-back spirit. The L.A.-based brand has an ample selection of sundresses to choose from that will give you all the Reformation vibes.

Past Life the Collective

Past Life the Collective is a low-waste, small-batch fashion brand that prioritizes sustainability when crafting its bohemian garments. The sustainable brand uses deadstock fabrics and organic cotton in its collections, meaning you can shop in good faith knowing Past Life the Collective has a low environmental impact. With lots of free-flowing dresses, trendy tops fit for a night out, and breathable jumpsuits to shop, Past Life the Collective closely matches Reformation’s style catalog.

Dôen

Another California-based brand, Dôen is both feminine and vintage-inspired, with an earthy touch. The brand was founded by two sisters, and female empowerment is an integral part of its DNA. Dôen has a slew of sweet ruffle blouses, pretty pastels, and cozy sweaters that will be making waves amongst fashion girls this summer.

Lemlem

After a trip to Ethiopia, supermodel Liya Kebede was influenced to launch her label Lemlem from the group of traditional weavers she encountered during her stay. Tapping into this craft she saw in her native country, Kebede launched a collection of swimwear and clothing, all made in Africa. Like Reformation, Lemlem's pieces give off a subtle bohemian vibe. Plus, profits support its foundation, which helps women artisans in Africa with essentials like healthcare and work opportunities.

Rouje

If you strive to embody the chic, relaxed vibe of French fashion, Rouje does just that. Designed by French it-Girl Jeanne Damas, Rouje reimagines classic Parisian pieces like wrap tops and flirty dresses with a bit of retro flair. The brand and Damas have been all over Instagram, and rightfully so as the pieces are photo-worthy. Similar to Reformation, Rouje’s printed jumpsuits and effortless denim nail classic fashion and make throwing together easy outfits a breeze.

Christy Dawn

Another sought-after brand in the ethical fashion world, Christy Dawn has been nailing chic and sustainable bohemian fashion since 2013. This eco-friendly brand uses deadstock fabric and is committed to ethical production methods, paying seamstresses fair wages and producing all clothing in Los Angeles. The cool-girl brand’s vintage-y dresses feature dainty floral prints and bohemian paisleys, making them a brand just like Reformation.

Sézane

Parisian brand Sézane is another great alternative if you love casual-cool staples with a French twist. After one of its cardigans accumulated a 30,000-person waitlist, Sézane has steadily gained buzz across the pond. Featuring effortlessly chic dresses, frilly tops, and cozy knitwear, the stylish brand makes luxe warm-weather pieces that will give your Reformation pieces a breather.

Staud

Staud was launched by Reformation’s former fashion director Sarah Staudinger, and is another Los Angeles-based line shaking things up in the contemporary space. You may know the name from one of its crowd-favorite bags: the PVC and faux-croc Shirley tote. But, aside from its Instagram-famous tote, Staud nails playful retro dressing like no one else.