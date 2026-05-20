After months of soft launches (including a stealth appearance on Rachel Sennott at the Met Gala), Marc Jacobs Beauty is back. When the brand first launched in 2013, it quickly gained a cult-following for offering a fun, fashion-forward approach to makeup and skin care, with its smudge-proof eyeliners, powder bronzers, and coconut-infused primer among its biggest hits. Not to mention the roster of cultural icons and supermodels who starred in campaigns, including Winona Ryder, Jessica Lange, and Adwoa Aboah. It all came to an end in 2021 when its partnership with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned brand incubator Kendo expired. Now, two years after Coty Inc., the beauty conglomerate who also produces Marc Jacobs’ popular fragrance line, acquired the license, the brand is relaunching with an initial lineup of seven color cosmetic products.

Marc Jacobs Beauty 2.0 is even more joyful, colorful, and has an underlying touch of Marc Jacobs’ signature playful rebellion that he’s infused into his designs since the iconic “grunge” collection he created for Perry Ellis in 1993.

“I think about beauty the way I think about fashion: it’s an area for creativity and self-expression. Marc Jacobs Beauty represents joy, and is a celebration of how we can use makeup to express ourselves through color, through texture, and shape,” Jacobs shared in a statement.

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The products include reimagined, newly-formulated takes on original best-sellers (like the gel liners), and entirely new creations like the multi-use blush stick. All of the packaging was created by Jacobs and features charm motifs for each makeup category (stars for eyes, daisies for complexion, and hearts for lips). Each product and shade has a tongue-in-cheek name to add to the playful vibe of the collection. (The Heart On Lipstick in On Red, a you guessed it, cherry red shade, is one standout example.)

“My version of beauty is different from other people’s, because I’m different from other people. These are the things that I love — the things I want to see more of, the things I want to encourage in others. Created with genuine passion, curiosity, and open-mindedness, they twist and turn the familiar into something new and unexpected,” Jacobs says of the line.

Ahead of the brand’s June 1st launch on sephora.com, get all of the details on the Marc Jacobs Beauty product lineup.