After 30 years of starring in some of the most cult-loved films of this millennium, it’s safe to say Lindsay Lohan is pop culture royalty. From The Parent Trap and Freaky Friday to Mean Girls and Falling For Christmas, the actor’s appeal truly spans multiple fandoms and cultural zeitgeists. It makes sense then that her latest campaign with Marshalls, appropriately titled “Unwrap The Internet,” is all about engaging with various internet communities and the leaders within them. From travel and pop culture to entertainment and wellness, no corner of TikTok is left uncovered as experts like Antoni Porowski, Danny Pellegrino, Robin Arzón, and Isabelle Heikens (to name a few) help curate gift guides for every obsession. As a busy mom and actor who is constantly booked and busy, Lohan, for one, is happily welcoming the help this season.

“It's always nice to have gifting made easier,” she tells TZR. “And I like what Marshalls was doing with partnering with experts so that you can see and tap into what's really personal for the people you love, and get them something meaningful — and so that you understand their interests. I like the essence of what they were doing with the campaign, and it was very fun. I just feel like we need more laughter in our lives and happiness.”

Courtesy of Marshalls

As for her, Lohan says her current obsession is simply gifting. From the hunt and selection process to the wrapping, the actor says she thoroughly enjoys indulging the people in her life. “I like to do something special,” she says. “I just wrapped a film, and I love getting gifts for my team. I like to see what kind of jewelry they like. So, I do things that are sentimental, but also things that they can collect and keep forever, and they'll know it was from me. Personal, but beautiful. I really love giving gifts, and I like knowing what people love. It's important to me.”

The actor explains that gifting has become extra enjoyable since becoming a mom. With a three-year-old in tow who currently loves soccer and all things Marvel, the options are endless. Lohan says items that help spark his imagination — and keep him off screens and electronic devices — are at the top of her list this year.

“I'm really into buying him books and coloring books because I think it's great for motor skills and attention span instead of an iPad,” she says. “So, I've been trying to find different kinds of interactive books. There's Spider-Man ones that talk, but then you can draw, and it gives them a different kind of focus, which I get very excited about. Just doing story time is important to me. Because I feel like, with all the distractions right now on a phone or an iPad, their attention spans go crazy. So, I'm trying to reel it in so that he can have more quiet times.”

These efforts also come into play during the holidays via traditions that both bond and keep her family entertained. Lohan says her toddler’s new interest in the holidays is reigniting her own joy in the season. Things like decorating the Christmas tree and leaving cookies out for Santa Claus are helping her experience the joy of the holidays in a fresh way. “We're having new traditions, building new ones, and taking some of the old with us, which is really beautiful,” she says. “Every holiday becomes more special now because we're seeing it through all these different eyes, my son's eyes of wonder.”