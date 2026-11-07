(The Shopping List)
Your Holiday Party Outfit Is Missing A Statement Boot
Sparkle with every step.
It’s time to swap out your Halloween decor for your winter holiday decorations. And while fanciful new wreaths and luxurious garlands may make up most of everyone’s festive gear, there’s plenty of opportunity to embrace the season’s sparkle through your wardrobe as well. And where better to start than with a bright new pair of boots? With an upcoming calendar full of holiday parties and gatherings, there’s no better time to find the perfect statement shoe to make every outfit feel a little more merry.
It’s truly the most wonderful time of the year to refresh your footwear collection with a set (or two) of boots that are equal parts festive, fashionable, and versatile. Whether you’re dressing up for a holiday soirèe, heading out for a cozy winter dinner, or simply looking to add a little extra glimmer to your everyday wardrobe, the right footwear can make all the difference.
Think eye-catching textures, standout silhouettes, intricate details, and statement-making styles that will carry you through the cold weather season and beyond. From classic favorites with a twist to bold designs that deserve their own moment under the mistletoe, there’s something for every magical moment.
To make your holiday shopping a breeze, we’ve rounded up 15 fabulous boots that will take the guesswork out of getting dressed up for the jolly fêtes ahead.
Larroudé’s boots will mold to your feet after just a few wears, making this plaid style as comfortable as it is festive.
At just $100, you can “sleigh” the cold weather season in these furry, fuzzy faux leather boots. They’re guaranteed to add a dramatic touch to all your winter looks.
The dreamiest boot has been made, found, and sourced — and, of course, it’s none other than Valentino behind it. Straight off the Spring/Summer 2027 runway, these boots are sure to put a pep in your step, no matter where you’re headed.
Fa la la in love with these shimmering, rhinestone boots. They make a great statement piece year-round, but especially for New Year’s Eve. Nothing rings in the new year quite like a little extra sparkle.
If you’re inspired by ‘90s dressing, these boots are made for you. The rich cigar hue and carefully placed black spot detailing are rooted in the brand’s archives, brought back to life in a contemporary kitten-heeled boot silhouette.
Rich red velvet embodies the essence of winter, while the iconic red bottoms on these Louboutins ensure every step makes a statement.
Looking for more than just a statement boot? The fur trim and croc-embossed leather on this pair are a match made in fashion heaven.
Speckled gold screams holiday pizazz, but these boots can just as easily become an everyday wardrobe staple by pairing them with a fuzzy sweater, jorts, and an assortment of gold jewelry.
Over-the-knee boots are a classic holiday staple. Give these glitter-covered ones a whirl at your next celebration.
Adding sequins to your wardrobe has never been easier. These bright and bold booties from Rabanne are the perfect way to add a little (or a lot) of sparkle to your look.
Pair these slouchy oxblood wedge boots with denim and cashmere, topped off with a leather jacket, for an effortlessly chic look that will carry you through the holiday season.
Shop these embellished, perfectly plaid boots now while they’re on sale.
Winter is a great time to style metallics — especially in a kitten-heeled bootie silhouette. They catch the season’s cool, crisp light beautifully, making them a standout addition to your winter rotation.
Oversized belt buckles are on the rise, appearing across a handful of designers’ Fall/Winter 2027 collections. Consider these boots your chance to get ahead of the curve and show off your trendsetting mindset.
Animal print is everywhere right now, so why not make room for it in your wardrobe? This zebra pair adds a playful twist to any look that could use a little extra personality.