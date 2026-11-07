It’s time to swap out your Halloween decor for your winter holiday decorations. And while fanciful new wreaths and luxurious garlands may make up most of everyone’s festive gear, there’s plenty of opportunity to embrace the season’s sparkle through your wardrobe as well. And where better to start than with a bright new pair of boots? With an upcoming calendar full of holiday parties and gatherings, there’s no better time to find the perfect statement shoe to make every outfit feel a little more merry.

It’s truly the most wonderful time of the year to refresh your footwear collection with a set (or two) of boots that are equal parts festive, fashionable, and versatile. Whether you’re dressing up for a holiday soirèe, heading out for a cozy winter dinner, or simply looking to add a little extra glimmer to your everyday wardrobe, the right footwear can make all the difference.

Think eye-catching textures, standout silhouettes, intricate details, and statement-making styles that will carry you through the cold weather season and beyond. From classic favorites with a twist to bold designs that deserve their own moment under the mistletoe, there’s something for every magical moment.

To make your holiday shopping a breeze, we’ve rounded up 15 fabulous boots that will take the guesswork out of getting dressed up for the jolly fêtes ahead.

Larroudé Cindy Hi Boot Plum Printed Felt $590 See On Larroudé Larroudé’s boots will mold to your feet after just a few wears, making this plaid style as comfortable as it is festive.

Azalea Wang Mahtama Black and Beige Fur Stiletto Bootie $100 See On Akira At just $100, you can “sleigh” the cold weather season in these furry, fuzzy faux leather boots. They’re guaranteed to add a dramatic touch to all your winter looks.

Valentino Hotty Boot $4,000 See On FWRD The dreamiest boot has been made, found, and sourced — and, of course, it’s none other than Valentino behind it. Straight off the Spring/Summer 2027 runway, these boots are sure to put a pep in your step, no matter where you’re headed.

Steve Madden Elona Black/Gold Rhinestones $250 See On Steve Madden Fa la la in love with these shimmering, rhinestone boots. They make a great statement piece year-round, but especially for New Year’s Eve. Nothing rings in the new year quite like a little extra sparkle.

Jimmy Choo Amis Knee Boot 35 $1,595 See On Jimmy Choo If you’re inspired by ‘90s dressing, these boots are made for you. The rich cigar hue and carefully placed black spot detailing are rooted in the brand’s archives, brought back to life in a contemporary kitten-heeled boot silhouette.

Christian Louboutin Fannylove Booty $1,495 See On Christian Louboutin Rich red velvet embodies the essence of winter, while the iconic red bottoms on these Louboutins ensure every step makes a statement.

Paris Texas Lidia Fur Boot 105 $2,350 See On Paris Texas Looking for more than just a statement boot? The fur trim and croc-embossed leather on this pair are a match made in fashion heaven.

Jeffrey Campbell Proposal - F $350 See On Jeffrey Campbell Speckled gold screams holiday pizazz, but these boots can just as easily become an everyday wardrobe staple by pairing them with a fuzzy sweater, jorts, and an assortment of gold jewelry.

Jessica Simpson Ponseta Boot $149 See On DSW Over-the-knee boots are a classic holiday staple. Give these glitter-covered ones a whirl at your next celebration.

Rabanne Boots with Sequins $1,595 See On Rabanne Adding sequins to your wardrobe has never been easier. These bright and bold booties from Rabanne are the perfect way to add a little (or a lot) of sparkle to your look.

Free People Ilya Wedge Boots $278 See On Free People Pair these slouchy oxblood wedge boots with denim and cashmere, topped off with a leather jacket, for an effortlessly chic look that will carry you through the holiday season.

Blue By Betsey Johnson Pamella $149 $112 See On Zappos Shop these embellished, perfectly plaid boots now while they’re on sale.

Anonymous Copenhagen Vully 40 $315 See On Anonymous Copenhagen Winter is a great time to style metallics — especially in a kitten-heeled bootie silhouette. They catch the season’s cool, crisp light beautifully, making them a standout addition to your winter rotation.

Schutz Beatrix Hair Calf Boot $378 See On Schutz Oversized belt buckles are on the rise, appearing across a handful of designers’ Fall/Winter 2027 collections. Consider these boots your chance to get ahead of the curve and show off your trendsetting mindset.