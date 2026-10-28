Considering she starred in one of the most popular and widely seen holiday films all time and also released her own holiday album as part of the band She & Him, it’s a fair assumption that Zooey Deschanel is a fan of the festive season. However, after a few minutes of conversation on the topic with the Elf star, one is quickly informed of how deep that allegiance runs. For example, Deschanel fall into the category of holiday devotees who have their festive decor in place well before Thanksgiving (also, guilty).

“My ideal is November 1,” says the actor to The Zoe Report. “Sometimes it might be a little bit later depending, but we have these wonderful decorators who help us with our holiday decor from this company called Glitterville Studios. And we collaborate with them on our holiday decor and it’s kind of depending on when they can come and help us.”

Deschanel explains that — like her personal aesthetic which is a famous modern-retro mix of sherbet cardigans, ballet flats, and Peter Pan collars — her holiday home decor strategy is a mix of new, modern items and some older vintage faves. “I think that’s one of the most fun things about the holidays is just getting to pick something different every year or bringing out those same old favorites or having a mix of the two.”

Courtesy of Bath & Body Works

One thing she won’t compromise on are the classic holiday scents and elements that are personal to her. In fact, Deschanel partnered with Bath & Body Works on its Season of Wonder campaign, which features a robust offering of decor and accessories as well as a mix of seasonal fragrances both new and returning. The campaign includes a festive video depicting Deschanel amidst a glittering, pastel-covered holiday scape, indulging in the brand’s latest fragrance and decor offerings.

According to the musician, the campaign’s vision is not far off from her own. “What’s fun about this collection is it really fits into my holiday aesthetic — I love holiday pastels,” she explains. “And so it feels like an extension of my style, which is really nice. And it’s very giftable, which is great.”

The collection’s scents also hit a nostalgic note for Deschanel, who says she gravitates toward those that remind her of her favorite holiday things like marshmallow-infused hot chocolate. “Marshmallow in hot chocolate is very, very nostalgic,” she says. “I actually could drink hot chocolate every day. Don’t judge me. So to me, [Bath & Body Works’] Marshmallow Snowfall candle feels so, so Christmasy. Scent is such a wonderful way that you can have an immediate connection to the past and your favorite memories.”

The same can be said for traditions. At the top of Deschanel’s to-do list this year? Caroling, of course (“I love singing harmonies”), and baking sugar cookies with her family. “I let my kids decorate them and they make a huge mess,” she says. “And I’m like, ‘This is kind of awful, but also the best, because they have so much fun. It’s so exciting and fun for them that it's become this thing that I love doing every year.”

Ahead, shop Deschanel’s personal curation from Bath & Body Work’s new seasonal collection, all of which tie into her love for the holidays.