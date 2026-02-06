The 2026 Winter Olympic Games Opening Ceremony was already off to a promising start on Feb. 6, but when Mariah Carey hit the stage with a surprise performance, it took on a whole new level of exciting. Although the Grammy winner is American, she grew up with a mother who was an Opera singer — a vocal art that is said to have originated in Italy. So when she came out at the San Siro stadium in Milan singing one of the country’s most well-known ballads, fans were absolutely dazzled.

In addition to her impressive “Volare” delivery in perfect Italian, Carey also made sure to nod to her gracious Milanese hosts with her outfit. The singer-songwriter wore a white and silver custom gown by famed Italian label Roberto Cavalli. The gown, which was designed by the brand’s creative director Fausto Puglisi, featured a satin bustier and was embroidered with hundreds of Swarovski crystal embellishments. The look was inspired by an archival Roberto Cavalli collection titled “Ray of Gold” from spring/summer 2007. Carey’s white silhouette matched Team USA, who were wearing all-white uniforms designed by Ralph Lauren.

A Cavalli ensemble so major only deserved to be paired with jewels of equal impact. So, Carey tapped Belgian high jewelry label, Levuma for her platinum and diamond necklace, earrings and bracelet. And they weren’t just any diamonds, the pieces were set with over 306 carats of natural emerald-cut diamonds — making them a truly spectacular accessory to Carey’s moment.

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/Getty Images

According to Ali Khalil, founder and creative director of Levuma, “Seeing Mariah wear our work on such a historic stage is deeply meaningful.” You can tell that it was just as meaningful for Carey to perform on such a special night.

Elsa/Getty Images

Carey dressed appropriately for the Winter Games with a white floor-length feather shawl that draped off of her shoulders. The shawl flowed behind her as she charmed the crowd with a once in a lifetime performance.