It’s no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner family loves leaning into holiday tradition — especially on Christmas. On her most recent episode of the Khloé In Wonder Land podcast, Khloé Kardashian told her mom, Kris Jenner, “Christmas is our World Cup.” The pair went into detail about their infamous Christmas Eve celebration, which includes a theme and even a shared Pinterest board.

Instead of having to guess what makes it onto their mood board, the internet was quick to identify the sisters’ iconic archival looks that they wore at this year’s party — reportedly hosted at Kendall Jenner’s house — with each one better than the last.

Funny enough, Kardashian also revealed on the podcast that the family wouldn’t be doing a big party this year because of Jenner’s recent 70th birthday bash. But their outfits proved otherwise. The sisters treated their ensembles — and their glam — with editorial-level care, with three pulling out vintage runway looks from the ’80s and ’90s.

Kim Kardashian

Kardashian worked with stylist and creative director Soki Mak to source a two-piece metallic set from Tab Vintage by French designer Thierry Mugler — who Kardashian has famously worn before (remember her nude wet look at the 2019 Met Gala?).

The silver set, originally from the label’s fall/winter 1986 runway collection, featured a corset top with a black fur trim. Kardashian credited the original runway look in her Instagram post, completing the ensemble with diamond drop earrings and cuffs from fine jeweler and longtime collaborator Lorraine Schwartz.

Kylie Jenner

Clearly working off the same mood board, Jenner also went with a silver and metallic look with mohair stripe details. Hers was a strapless form-fitting gown from John Galliano Fall/Winter ’95 — a dress that debuted before she was born.

While the Kylie Cosmetics founder didn’t explicitly share her inspiration, eagle-eyed fans found the Galliano reference almost immediately. Jenner even matched her avant-garde hair and makeup look to the original reference.

Kendall Jenner

As the night’s host, Jenner took the archival theme literally, opting for a vintage Thierry Mugler two-piece set like her older sister. The only difference? Jenner’s was from an entirely different era. The model and entrepreneur chose a white fur-trimmed mini skirt set from the fall/winter 1994 collection. She paired a sparkling diamond tennis necklace and matching studs, also from Lorraine Schwartz.

Kourtney Kardashian

The eldest sister didn’t pull an archival look to channel the past. Instead, Kardashian wore an electric green Saint Laurent look from Anthony Vaccarello’s ’80s-inspired Fall/Winter 2025 runway collection. She wore the boxy long-sleeve ensemble exactly as it was intended, complete with burgundy leather gloves.