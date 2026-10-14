Back in the 2010s, the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show wasn’t just a moment in fashion — it was a bonafide pop culture juggernaut. The iconic American lingerie brand officially began their runway shows back in the ‘90s, reaching their peak when Tyra Banks graced the catwalk in a larger-than-life pair of angel wings. A decade later, the label upped the ante with dramatic, prime-time TV presentations, of-the-moment musical acts, and a new set of well-known models mixed in with the beloved OGs. For the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, that theme continues through a cast full of favorites from its golden era as more well as more recent inclusions that nod to VS’s move toward diversity. But while there are plenty of expected names on the list, there are also some surprising exceptions.

From 2019 to 2023, Victoria’s Secret paused their annual runway shows due to pushback on outdated beauty standards that lead to a decrease in viewership. However, after a little retooling and leadership changes, the brand resumed their epic live event in 2024, infusing its usual lineup with fresh talent like Valentina Sampaio and Alex Consani, the first openly transgender models to walk the show, as well as Ashley Graham, Paloma Elsesser, and Devyn Garcia to represent body diversity. For the 2025 show, nepo babies like Lila Moss and Iris Law were added to the mix, alongside superstar athletes Angel Reese and Suni Lee.

All that said, the 2026 show, which live streams on YouTube Sunday, Oct. 18, has been drawing speculation as to who’s in and who’s out this year. For example, some hypothesized Hailey Bieber would join the crew after she was featured in a throwback campaign early this year. Others wondered if Kendall Jenner would be back for the first time since 2018. Well, now we have some answers. Victoria’s Secret announced its official cast list — and as of now, only 15 names are on it. The announcement noted that updates would be made as show day draws near, but until then here’s what we know about who the current cast does and doesn’t include.

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Who’s In

According to Victoria’s Secret themselves, you can expect to see early 2010s angels Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, Imaan Hammam, and Liu Wen pop up on this year’s catwalk. Gigi Hadid, who became a fixture of the shows back in 2015, will also be in attendance. Returning from the newer class is Amelia Gray, Alex Cosani, Precious Lee, Paloma Elsesser, Ashley Graham, Anok Yai, Grace Elizabeth, and Devyn Garcia — all of whom graced last year’s runway in the brand’s bombshell attire.

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Who’s Out

Longtime watchers of the show may be disappointed to learn about a few former angels who are absent from this year’s list. On Monday, Romee Strijd shared on TikTok that she had still not heard whether or not she would be walking the show (after training all summer long), noting that the brand had assembled a new casting team. In the comments, model Frida Aasen added that she has not been asked to attend. Beyond these two, Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, Irina Shayk, Taylor Hill, and Bella Hadid have not yet been added to the official roster — but don’t be surprised if any of these end up making a cameo. As always with this show, some surprised are expected.