April is the month you can finally come out of hibernation. Cozy Friday nights spent at home binge-watching the latest HBO prestige drama (Succession, anyone?) are traded for happy hours at your local outdoor bar. And now that it’s officially spring, Saturday and Sunday afternoons are meant for strolls through the park and browsing your local farmer’s market. With these exciting warm-weather activities comes a need for some fun April 2023 outfit ideas. “It’s not too hot, not too cold... all you need is a light jacket,” said a certain beauty pageant darling in Miss Congeniality when describing the 25th of the month (IYKYK). In all seriousness, though, the rising temperatures call for breezy and subtly skin-baring looks.

The first step in putting together April looks is to peek inside your closet and see if it lacks any of-the-moment styles. How’s your dress collection coming along? Could you use a few new breezy, voluminous numbers? Next, evaluate your tops. This spring, sheer blouses and denim button-downs are taking the spotlight. And as far as your bottoms go, consider tapping into the Bermuda short trend or, on chillier days, leather trousers (yes, wearing the material in the spring is possible). The takeaway here? Creating a capsule wardrobe will make getting dressed this month simple.

Below, explore 30 looks for every day this month. Your (stylish) spring adventures start here!

Dreamy Dress

There’s a new print in town: watercolor motifs. Here, influencer and florist Ryan Norville teamed the motif with rich carmel separates.

Red Hot

Red continues to gain momentum this spring, so consider dabbling in the intense color via a leather set.

Bomber Season

It’s not quite time to stash away all your outerwear. A lightweight bomber is a foolproof transitional option to keep front and center of your closet.

Exposed Underwear

The exposed underwear trend doesn’t need to be overly sultry. Instead, follow influencer and stylist Michelle Li’s lead by going in a tomboyish direction with athletic shorts and futuristic-looking frames.

Double Denim

Note to self: Two denim looks are better than one. As for styling dark wash pieces, add a splash of color via a cherry red bag.

Micro Mini

Ah, miniskirts are the look that just can’t quit (but, really, who’s complaining?). Wear yours with strappy heels or sporty sneakers.

Pretty In Pink

Are you growing tired of the hotter-than-hot-pink color craze? Turn to its younger sister, blush. The hue reads sweet and romantic yet still appropriate for everyday wear.

Midi Moment

Only have five minutes to put together a look? Enter, the neutral midi. Accessorize yours with a bag and shoes in the same shade, and out the door you go.

Statement Stripes

Time to retire your subdued wintery knits in favor of something punchy, like a colorful striped pullover.

Breezy Skirt

Sometimes you want a lowkey yet slightly elevated look you can lounge around on your patio furniture in (well, maybe not you, New Yorkers). So try a stretchy midi skirt — the look is comfy, versatile, and easy.

Creative Cutouts

Maybe you’ve been wearing your favorite cutout pieces all winter long (and if so, we love your commitment). However, you can now wear the sultry look without pesky goosebumps.

Head-To-Toe Gray

In case you missed it, gray is one of spring 2023’s top color trends. Dive head first into the neutral hue by opting for a matching set.

Bold & Bright

Upcoming gloomy spring days are no match for a bright, in-your-face outfit. Ocean blue, lime green, raspberry pink — choose your fighter.

One-And-Done Denim

The beauty of a denim jumpsuit is you can wear the piece basically anywhere. Style the one-and-done look with a blazer for work and with a leather jacket on the weekends.

Fresh Mesh

If you haven’t heard, mesh looks are having a big moment this spring. Try wearing the style with a jacket for extra coverage against those fickle April temperatures.

Longline Coat

I hate to break it to you, but some days this month will likely require a coat. On the upside, this gives you one last chance to wear your favorite one before putting it in storage.

Shimmery Number

Turn your spring cleaning Sunday into a daytime disco party by throwing on a sparkly dress. All that’s missing? “Stayin Alive” playing in the background.

Net Skirt

No, it’s not too early to wear your favorite summer looks. Layer a net or sheer skirt over an oversized tee and bike shorts for a spring-approved finish.

Ballet Bound

Still loving the balletcore aesthetic? You’re not alone. Tap into the vibe via a sweet bow-adorned flat.

Versatile Blouse

Ground a pair of citrusy tangerine-hued overalls with an elevated button-down blouse. The duo makes for an unexpected coffee meeting look.

Sweet Slip

A timeless slip dress will never fail you. Layer yours with dainty gold necklaces for an effortless evening look.

Orange Crush

There’s nothing quite as dopamine boosting, sartorially speaking, as a striking orange tee. If the color is a smidge outside your comfort zone, tone it down with a camel-colored trench.

On-The-Go Robe

Robe? Or Dress? We’ll go with both. Slip on a pair of flats and head to your local coffee shop for your morning cup of joe.

Itty Bitty Top

Teeny tiny top season is upon us. Get a head start on the look with this influencer-loved crop tee from Gil Rodriquez and balance the look with high-waisted trousers.

White Pants

If you don’t have white denim in rotation already, now’s the ultimate moment to mix them with all manner of gauzy t-shirts and slouchy cotton sweaters.

Part Shirt, Part Dress

You can never go wrong with a patterned shirt dress. Pair it with a boot, sneaker, sandal, or any other shoe of your liking.

Match Prints

Marrying one print in slightly two different proportions creates an eye-grabbing effect.

Playful Accessorizing

The secret to taking your wardrobe to the next level is often having fun with accessories. Pile on playful gems for a quirky, smile-inducing finish.

Cool Cap

Don’t underestimate the power of a baseball cap. As evidenced above, the hat gives any outfit a relaxed vibe.

Heart Tee

We’ve feeling the love — times two. Consider this heart tee the romantic touch your favorite (dare we say, lowrise?) pants needs.