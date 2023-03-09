If there’s one celebrity who has undeniably mastered the art of New York City street style, it’s Katie Holmes. The 44 year old, who is often snapped by the paparazzi while running errands, typically follows a comfortable and cool outfit formula that goes something like this: a simple blouse paired with relaxed denim and perhaps loafers or sneakers. And as of late, the Dawson’s Creek actor is adding another cozy staple into her outfit rotation: leather outerwear. On March 7, Holmes wore a dark brown Mango bomber jacket, which gave her laid-back, off-duty ensemble a timeless yet trendy feel — leather toppers have been especially popular amongst fashion month attendees this season.

While stepping out in Manhattan on a caffeine run, the actor traded in her thick puffers for this lighter bomber — a sign that spring is right around the corner! The outerwear instantly elevated her pared-back look, which consisted of a striped sweatshirt, slouchy jeans, and chunky white sneakers from Chloé. Holmes frequently sports the Nama style while running around the Big Apple. In fact, she loves the chunky kicks so much, she owns them in green, too. She then finished off the low-key look with a leather shoulder bag and oversized frames.

Perhaps one of the reasons Holmes’ outfits are so coveted by fans is that they’re so easy for everyone to recreate. Have a leather jacket, medium-wash jeans, and white sneakers sitting in your closet? Boom — you, too, can nab her effortless city style.

Mango

In addition, fans of Holmes’ approachable and put-together looks know this isn’t the first time the actor’s worn Mango. Take her recent look from Feb. 20, where she wore a brown leather skirt from the retailer while making her way to perform on Broadway. (Note: the skirt is still in stock!) She went for a dressier street style outfit by pairing the pleated bottom with sleek neutral separates like a shearling jacket and turtleneck sweater.

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Before spring arrives, tackle the woes of transitional dressing by shopping a similar leather bomber to Holmes’, below. If you want to fully recreate her ensemble, too, pick up the accompanying pieces.