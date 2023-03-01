Although the flash snowstorms and days-long downpours beg to differ, warmer days are truly ahead. At some point, puffer coats will be stowed away, clunky boots will be put on hiatus, and moody color palettes will likely be replaced with high-octane hues of spring. In the midst of these final cold weeks of winter, TZR editors are carefully planning their dream style lineup for the months ahead, incorporating all the exuberant spring 2023 trends seen on the runways. And considering this past winter has spanned what feels like a lifetime, extreme fashion measures will likely be taken once the temperatures rise again.

Take, for instance, the citrusy colors decked at Stella McCartney and Rejina Pyo, and mismatched floral prints à la Dries van Noten. Yes, one might argue that this is a very traditional take on spring and summer dressing, but fashion insiders are keeping these themes classic for a reason.

Then there’s the barrage of unexpected silhouettes that have been growing in popularity these past few years, manifesting as sultry midriff-baring cutouts and early aughts-inspired keyhole detailing. This season’s latest rendition of the trend is coming by way of the slightly more demure off-the-shoulder look. Design houses like Khaite and Carolina Herrera championed the trend in their showcases, both choosing long-length gowns as their vehicles of choice.

And that’s just the beginning of the refreshing stream of styles to anticipate this spring. Ahead, allow TZR’s editors to guide you through the top looks of the season they are counting down the days to wear.

Off-The-Shoulder

“When I saw this dress go down the runway, I knew it would be a forever piece — one I would wear time and time again, regardless of season, year, or trend. I’m particularly drawn to the fluid draping and off-the-shoulder cut, which are both details that make the dress feminine and sensual but in a subtle way. While I wouldn’t consider the dress alone office-appropriate, the buttery cream color would pair nicely with a leather blazer in a tonal hue, like camel, and a silk scarf tied loosely around the neck to make it so. Add a structured clutch and kitten heels, and I’m good to go, quite anywhere, from Monday to Friday.” — Kathy Lee, editor-in-chief

Crinoline Skirts

“I’m happy to report that Bridgerton style is alive and well — in fact, it may be picking up steam if the Spring 2023 runways of Christopher Kane, Dior, and Rochas were any indication. And while crinoline-inspired silhouettes have run the gamut, I’m gravitating toward Molly Goddard’s whimsical approach. I love how she made these dramatic cupcake-shaped tulle skirts and gowns wearable by pairing them with casual cardigans and button-down tops. I plan on taking a similar approach, but keeping the look playful with ballet flats and funky shades.” — Angela Melero, executive editor

Technicolor Suits

“I’m not one to stray from my year-round wardrobe of neutrals and vintage-inspired basics. However, the technicolor suits designers like Proenza Schouler and Stella McCartney sent down their Spring/Summer 2023 runways have influenced me to inject a little color into my wardrobe this spring. For me, figuring out what to pair with bolder pieces is what keeps me from wearing color, so I find the idea of a coordinating suit extremely appealing. Not to mention, the tailoring of Stella McCartney’s pistachio blazer and trousers include unexpected, on-trend details like double-breasted buttons and carpenter loops for added visual interest.” — Erin Lukas, deputy beauty editor

Layered Skirts

“Sandy Liang and Miu Miu tend to be my favorite shows season after season, so I was ecstatic to notice a common trend through both of their Spring 2023 collections: unexpected skirt layering. At Miu Miu, thick leather belt/skirt combos were layered atop long sweaters and midi skirts. Sandy Liang went a more subtle route by featuring an apron detail over classic cropped trousers. While I may be waiting until late March or early April, I’ve already perfected my look. Even though I love a miniskirt moment, I don’t foresee myself wearing this Miu Miu belt solo, so I’d layer it over a longer pleated skirt.” — Maggie Haddad, senior strategist, social media

Mismatched Florals

“As someone who’s never met an oversized blazer or loafer she didn’t want, I’d hardly describe my personal style as super feminine. But every spring, as the sun comes out and daffodils bloom, something strange happens: I suddenly cannot resist the siren song of wearing joyful, vibrant florals. I particularly love the careful way Dries van Noten purposefully mismatched the motif in his Spring 2023 collection — this colorful pants and blouse combination in particular feels like an inspired alternative to your garden variety flower-print dress.” — Alison Syrett, deputy fashion editor

Unexpected Pockets

“One of the biggest trends I noticed all over the runways, and loved, was the addition of pockets to your everyday garments. The detail popped up on the sunny sequin dresses at Staud, on the silky skirts at Fendi, and on the cargo pants at Diesel. I like that pockets aren’t a ‘look at me’ detail like flashy crystal embellishments or a feathery trim, but they still add that subtle intrigue to a piece.

“I am 100% drawn to the aforementioned Staud dress, which happens to feature a giant cargo pocket on one side. Since I have a lot of upcoming spring/summer weddings to attend, this shimmery frock will help me stand out from the crowd but not overshadow the bride. I do want to play with color combos more once the weather warms up, so I plan on layering a purple linen blazer on top and keeping my accessories neutral so as to not overwhelm the entire ensemble.” — Marina Liao, senior fashion news editor

Roomy Jeans

“Floaty dresses and fitted pencil skirts used to rule my closet, but over the years I’ve become wildly obsessed with denim. Finding the perfect wash, fit, and texture takes a lot of energy and was — quite frankly — very difficult as I’ve always loved a tailored feminine silhouette and struggled with looking too short. Enter the loose-fitting, wide-leg jeans seen at Bottega Veneta, Etro, and more. Almost as effortlessly as they had sauntered down the runway, the baggy yet perfectly tailored jeans have totally captivated me. And while I’m not completely ready to throw out my skinny jeans, I’m looking forward to pairing these laid-back styles with strappy heels and a myriad of tops come spring.” — Jessica Fields, beauty writer

Lime Green

“I’ve always been a firm believer that clothing has the power to directly affect your mood. So, needless to say, I’m especially drawn to the lime green trend seen all over the Spring/Summer 2023 runways. Indeed, designers made a convincing case for the energy-lifting color, splashing it on everything from body-hugging midis at Rejina Pyo to the matching sets at Collina Strada. Since I’m a self-proclaimed maximalist, I plan on teaming a lime green dress with another citrus-hued piece, like tangy yellow sandals or a juicy tangerine bag.” — Kelsey Stewart, associate fashion editor

Crochet

“To me, nothing captures the free-spirited vibe of spring like crochet knits in warm weather-friendly colors and natural fabrics. The lacy, floral-patterned knits at the Elie Saab runway show and bold color pairings by Ulla Johnson immediately made me feel loose-limbed and vacation-ready, so that’s exactly how I plan to style the trend this spring. Crochets and knits lend themselves well to a beachy aesthetic already, but nothing says stamp my passport like indulging in bright, maximalist colors and contrasting accessories that heighten the fun factor.” — Amanda Ross, beauty editor