You Asked, We Answered: This Is How To Wear Leather In Spring

It’s completely understandable to want to start wearing all your spring clothes once you get your first taste of warm weather. (Pastels! Florals! Linen!) Here’s the thing, though: The weather over the next month or two is, well, quite unpredictable. Not to mention, below-50 temps are still very likely in most parts of the country — sorry, someone had to say it! So before you shove all your winter pieces in a hard-to-reach spot under your bed, consider keeping a few full-proof transitional ones out for extra styling options. Something else worth doing? Learning how to wear leather in the spring. Perfect with cozy knits and whisper-thin T-shirts alike, the material comes in handy when the forecast keeps changing

Jacqueline Zenere, a celebrity stylist who works with Olivia Palermo and Ashley Benson, proposes a few styling ideas for buttery smooth silhouettes. “If it’s hot, the breathability of a T-shirt [under leather] keeps you cool,” she explains. And for nighttime? “If I’m dressing for the evening, I like to use a leather [jacket] as if it was a dress coat and wear it over the shoulders — it allows an evening look to be seen while a maintaining the cool girl vibe.”

If you’re eager to add a new leather piece to your spring shopping list, Zenere has a few suggestions as well. “If Saint Laurent and Valentino’s most recent hit shows are any indication, [you should] search the racks for buttery chocolate brown [styles] ‘90s Meg Ryan would swoon over. And if you want to really up the nostalgia factor, a lived-in second-hand style is your best bet.

Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2023 Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Faux is also a great way to go. It’s eco-friendly, more affordable, and fantastic for warmer conditions. “I always find that vegan leather tends to be lighter weight,” says Amanda Lim, a celebrity stylist whose clientele includes Alisha Boe and Alyah Chanelle Scott. “It works quite nicely for spring time.”

Of course, finding the right piece means nothing if you don’t know what to wear it with. Ahead, five foolproof outfits to try.

Dress Over Pants

You can probably get away with wearing your mini solo during mid-late spring — but why not dip your toes into the dress-over-pants look? A wide-leg trouser won’t make the material feel so suffocating. Finish with pumps before heading out for the night.

Color Me Happy

Spring is the time for lightweight jackets, so go for leather in a vibrant shade. Even better, a green and pink color combo is on theme for the season. (Watermelon, but make it chic?) To keep the vibe casual, work a pair of slouchy jeans into the look.

Totally Two-Tone

Love both black and white leather? Here’s an idea: Try a two-tone trouser. Then, give the elevated combination a touch of color via a pastel bag.

A Maxi Moment

ICYMI: maxi skirts are coming for your minis. If you’re on board, give a leather style a whirl. To balance out the long length, opt for a halter or cutout tank on top — and if you’re feeling adventurous, add a bright sock.

Belt It

The tail-end of spring is your opportunity to sprinkle leather accessories, like a statement belt, in your warm-weather look. Team it with something relaxed and cool, like a striped tank and roomy pants. Ballet flats will give the outfit some polish.