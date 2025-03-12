If you’ve kept tabs on Zoë Kravitz’s latest looks, you know her current aesthetic is sultrier than ever before. This year alone, she’s pulled off numerous risqué accents, including a butt cutout at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, a sheer The Row bodysuit, and a micro-mini dress in a Saint Laurent commercial. But on March 11, the fashion muse took her already alluring attire to the next level. At the Saint Laurent Fall/Winter 2025 show, Kravitz freed the nip in a semi-sheer slip dress, which took cues from the celeb-approved lingerie dressing trend.

In honor of her first (and only) runway soirée of the season, Kravitz traveled to the City of Light for the final show of Paris Fashion Week. The YSL Beauty ambassador would never miss one of creative director Anthony Vaccarello’s affairs. Before joining stars like Amelia Gray Hamlin, Kate Moss, Jasmine Tookes, Amber Valetta, and more in the front row, the Big Little Lies actor posed for photographers inside the transformed venue. Kravitz was dressed in head-to-toe Saint Laurent, starting with a ‘90s-inspired lingerie slip in a cool-toned lilac shade. The knee-length number featured slim straps, plus cream-colored lace trim on the bodice and the skirt’s hem. The lace-embellished neckline was completely sheer, so by going bra-less, she bared her nipples. For a bit of coverage, Kravitz draped a fur coat loosely off her shoulders. Then, the Blink Twice director popped on the Saint Laurent Opyum Sandals — ankle-strap pumps with a monogrammed gold heel. To ensure all eyes were on her lingerie, Kravitz opted for minimal accessories, including diamond drop earrings, courtesy of Jessica McCormack (the designer behind her former engagement ring). A bronze, crystal-covered evening bag from — you guessed it — Saint Laurent completed her front-row ‘fit.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

To no surprise, Kravitz wasn’t the only A-list attendee to go the transparent route. Moss, a fellow Saint Laurent ambassador, followed suit in a see-through polka-dot blouse, paired with black trousers and a velvet blazer. Extra points for her timeless topper, which tapped into the shoulder pads resurgence. Then, there was Charli XCX, who got her hands on a semi-sheer paisley maxi dress and a leather bomber jacket, both from Saint Laurent Spring 2025. Even Gray got the memo. Direct from the same collection as Charli, the model layered a blue lace long-sleeve underneath a green mini dress.

(+) Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/3

Sadly, fashion month is already over. However, Kravitz’s sheer streak will likely continue whenever she returns to the red carpet. So, stay tuned to TZR for updates.