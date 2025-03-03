The road to the Academy Awards is a long and winding one, full of “For Your Consideration” fêtes, press tours, and major award ceremonies galore. But once the Oscars finally arrive, the evening flies by. Before you know it, the “Best Picture” trophy has been accepted, the livestream is over, and the most notable names in film are en route to various after-hours affairs. And to no surprise, the 97th Academy Awards followed the same agenda. Once the curtain closed inside the iconic Dolby Theatre, most VIP guests switched looks, and drove to a post-show soirée or two. The first stop? The Vanity Fair after-party, of course.

Before heading into the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, each attendee posed for photographers in their OOTN (possibly, their second set of the evening). Every fashion muse in Hollywood was there, even some who skipped the award ceremony, starting with Sarah Paulson. While they were surprisingly absent from the Oscars, the actor made up for it with a balloon-inspired design from Marc Jacobs’ imaginative Spring/Summer 2025 collection. Also making a statement was Oliva Wilde, who arrived in a completely sheer dress from Chloe, which proved that naked dressing is alive and well.

If the Vanity Fair fête is anything like last year’s, it won’t be the only the late-night affair of the evening. With that said, keep scrolling for the best 2025 Oscars after-party outfits, so far. And stay tuned for more, as the night’s still young.

Sydney Sweeney

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

The actor wore custom Miu Miu.

Gabrielle Union

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

Union wore an embellished creation from Carolina Herrera’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection.

Danielle Deadwyler

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

The actor matched Timothée Chalamet’s love for butter yellow, wearing a shimmering sunny gown from Gucci.

Jessica Williams

Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Williams was yet another star who embraced the bow red carpet trend, opting for a sweet Richard Quinn gown.

Joan Smalls

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The model went with a plunging black and silver gown.

Keke Palmer

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Palmer’s 2025 style streak continued at the Vanity Fair party, where she wore archival Versace from the Fall/Winter 1998 Couture collection.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

Ellis Ross went for a fullly fringed gown from Alexandre Vauthier’s Spring/Summer 2025 Couture.

Olivia Munn

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

Munn was yet another star who jumped on the velvet trend that was all over the Oscars red carpet.

Olivia Wilde

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

True to form, Wilde went with a sultry sheer dress from Chloe’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

Leslie Bibb

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

The White Lotus star was a gilded wonder in a high-necked, gold column gown.

Kathryn Hahn

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Hahn looked angelic in a silvery strapless dress from Fendi’s Spring.Summer 2024, complemented with Anita Ko jewelry.

Sarah Paulson

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Paulson sourced her puffed-up red frock straight from Marc Jacobs’ quirky, surrealist Spring/Summer 2025 collection last month.

Amanda Peet

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Peet went with an ethereal number from Khaite’s Resort 2025 collection.

Maude Apatow

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Apatow shimmered in a fringed A-line gown.

Hannah Einbinder

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Einbinder channeled Wicked’s Elphaba in a rich green gown.

More to come...